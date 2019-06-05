Senator Tammy Duckworth Says Trump Has A 'Yellow Streak Down His Back'

A senator who lost both her legs while serving in the military during the Iraq War isn’t impressed by the comments of a president who skipped out of an earlier war because of bone spurs.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump told “Good Morning Britain” host Piers Morgan that he “would not have minded serving” in the Vietnam War.
At the time, however, he managed to avoid the draft when a podiatrist diagnosed him with bone spurs that he may not actually have had. (The podiatrist’s daughters recently suggested that it was all a favor to their dad’s landlord, who happened to be Trump’s father.)
When Morgan asked the president with a straight face if he would have liked to serve had his condition not prevented him, Trump explained that the Vietnam War just wasn’t big enough for him:
Well, I was never a fan of that war, I’ll be honest with you. I thought it was a terrible war, I thought it was very far away. Nobody ever, you know, you’re talking about Vietnam, and at that time, nobody ever heard of the country. Today they are doing very well, in fact, on trade, they are brutal. They are very brutal.
Trump’s remarks inspired the ire of Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), who had both legs amputated due to injuries suffered in Iraq in 2004.
First, she called out the president for avoiding military service to his country.
Then she went after Trump for taking money away from current military members and their families in order to pay for his pet projects.
Duckworth reminded the president that people aren’t supposed to treat wars like favorite TV shows or sports teams.
Then for all intents and purposes, she called the president a coward ― though not in those exact words.
So far, Trump hasn’t responded ― but it’s just a matter of when, right?