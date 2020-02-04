The hosts of “Here To Make Friends” want to steal you for a chat. Emma Gray and Leigh Blickley (who’s filling in for Claire Fallon) fill us in on all the chaos on this week’s episode of “The Bachelor.” A fan favorite turns into a toxic drama starter, Pilot Pete gets stitches, and one of the show’s front-runners puts our bachelor in his place.
With the conclusion of the Alayah drama comes a new argument about wine, tears and the fight for Peter Weber’s heart. The cast takes the catfight abroad as they jet to Costa Rica, where Tammy, Kelsey and Sydney argue in paradise.
