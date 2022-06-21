If you’ve made a tampon run to the drugstore any time in the past couple of weeks, you may have seen nothing but barren shelf space staring back at you. Tampons have become affected by supply chain issues and increased demand (and, according to Bloomberg, inflation) in the U.S.

A Time article reporting on the shortage pointed out that because this is a problem predominantly impacting people who menstruate, while the majority of supply chain decisions are being made by people who don’t, it might not be seen as a top priority to fix.

If you’re looking for alternatives to the disposable feminine care products that are now hard to find at the drugstore, there are many — and many of them are reusable. (I personally use a silicone menstrual cup, which I find to be comfortable, sanitary and convenient, but there are other options ahead for anyone who for whom a cup is not appropriate.)

Peruse the tampon-alternative options ahead, just in case you can’t find that overpriced box of Tampax at your local drug store.

