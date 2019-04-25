Tamron Hall Announces Birth Of Baby Boy Moses

Tamron Hall has announced the birth of her baby boy, Moses.

The former NBC “Today” host shared a photo of her holding her son in an Instagram post on Thursday, just weeks after publicly announcing her pregnancy. The new mom said the picture was taken by husband and dad Steven Greener.

“Moses & Mama!! I can’t wait to introduce y’all to my #sonshine,” she wrote. “Photo credit: Dad who can’t stop crying tears of joy. Thank y’all for the love and support. It got us here.”

Hall, 48, had revealed her pregnancy and “joy” in an Instagram post published in March.

“I’ve wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y’all,” she wrote in the earlier post’s caption.

Hall continued, “So, it’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I’ve been trying to produce! There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles. My husband Steven and I are beyond excited!”

Last month, Hall also announced a September premiere date for her new daytime talk show, “Tamron Hall,” on which she will also serve as an executive producer.

“When one door closes...another one opens!” she wrote on Twitter. “@Disney just announced that ‘Tamron Hall’ will premiere in national syndication on 9-9-19!”

At the time, Hall received an outpouring of support from people on social media, with many calling for her return to “Today.” But Hall assured her supporters on Twitter that she was “livin her best life.” She and the ABC Owned Television Stations Group had already announced a partnership to launch a Disney talk show.