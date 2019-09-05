Tamron Hall Says Always 'Bet On Yourself' Ahead Of New Talk Show

Tamron Hall is preparing for the debut of her new ABC daytime talk show ― two years after her notable exit from NBC’s “Today” show.

The talk show host and former “Today” anchor told People in an interview published Thursday that she feels “at peace” about her return to TV with her new Disney project, “Tamron Hall,” which is slated to premiere on Sept. 9.

“I feel fortunate and I feel it’s a reminder to everyone to not give up on your dreams and to bet on yourself,” she said. “I’m very grateful.”

Hall, who was the first Black woman to co-anchor “Today,” announced her departure from the news program in early 2017, after news broke that then-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly would be joining the morning lineup later that year. The shake-up spurred wide criticism at the time.

Hall described the ordeal as a demotion in an interview with The New York Times last week.

In October 2018, NBC canceled “Megyn Kelly Today” as Kelly faced swift backlash over her on-air defense of the use of blackface in Halloween costumes. Many went on social media after that happened to reignite calls for Hall’s return to the 9 a.m. slot.

Since her departure from NBC, Hall, 48, married Steven Greener, and the two welcomed the birth of their baby boy, Moses, earlier this year.

“I never thought I’d have to lose everything to gain even more, but I lost my spot and I gained a husband who roots for me,” Hall told People in a May interview.

“A beautiful baby boy who looks at me like I’m his entire world and not just his milk source, and I have a phenomenal daytime talk show team who every time we’re on the phone, they just want the best for me and I want the best for them,” she added.

Hall told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday that “Tamron Hall” will aim to provide “a safe and open environment” for its guests.