Tan France Is Making Over Comedians Like Pete Davidson In New Netflix Show

“Queer Eye” styling guru Tan France might be afraid of capri pants and gust of strong wind ― remember always protect the hair ― but he’s never turned down a styling challenge.

The “Naturally Tan” author has his work cut out for him in a new Netflix series “Dressing Funny,” airing exclusively on the streaming service’s YouTube channel Netflix Is A Joke. The series features comedians Pete Davidson, Tina Fey, Ali Wong, John Mulaney, Nick Kroll and more.

After making over swaths of the Midwest in French tucks and patterned shirts, France has now been tasked with upping the style game of comedians in the bite-sized episodes.

“Each episode I’m dressing some of the funniest people on the planet,” France says in the trailer.

We get to see brief flashes of the makeovers, including an intimate moment with Davidson, who already got a shopping assist from France for “Saturday Night Live,” as the two lay in bed together.

“I never wear a condom. I’m a gentlemen,” the comedian says to a shirtless France.

And if you just can’t get enough of France, he’s also set to host a brand-new fashion competition series with Alexa Chung titled “Next in Fashion,” which sees a group of designers battling it out for a top prize of $250,000.

Watch the first episode of “Dressing Funny” below.