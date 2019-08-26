ENTERTAINMENT

Tana Mongeau Wore A Live Snake To The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

The YouTuber definitely pulled a Britney Spears, but some people thought she looked like Kesha.

Tana Mongeau pulled a page from Britney Spears’ 2001 VMA performance and wore a live snake to the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday. 

The YouTuber, who recently wed fellow YouTube sensation Jake Paul and stars in the MTV show “MTV No Filter: Tana Turns 21,” wore a yellow-and-gold patterned dress with long gloves and thigh-high, skintight boots.

She accessorized with tiny, rose-colored glasses, a gold fanny pack with chains and a slithering reptile wrapped around her waist. While she was definitely channeling Spears’ iconic look, many thought she also looked like Kesha. 

Tana Mongeau attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on Monday in Newark, New Jersey.
The YouTuber didn't seem scared to carry the snake.&nbsp;
Many had a problem with&nbsp;Mongeau wearing the snake as an accessory.&nbsp;
Many had a problem with Mongeau wearing the snake as an accessory. 

People’s opinions were very divided on her look: 

And many voiced concerns for the snake itself: 

Check out the rest of the red carpet looks below: 

  • Taylor Swift
    Bryan Bedder via Getty Images
  • Lizzo
    Getty Editorial
  • Megan Thee Stallion
    Getty Editorial
  • Gigi and Bella Hadid
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
  • Lenny Kravitz
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Lil Nas X
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
  • Zara Larsson
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Lance Bass
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • CNCO
    JOHANNES EISELE via Getty Images
  • Jonathan Van Ness
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Tammy Hembrow
    Getty Editorial
  • Halsey
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • DJ Khaled
    Yahoo Actualités
  • Shawn Mendes
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
  • Hayley Kiyoko
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Trevor Moran
    Getty Editorial
  • Keke Palmer
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
  • Quin, left, and 6LACK
    Bryan Bedder via Getty Images
  • Bregje Heinen
    Getty Editorial
  • Ilfenesh Hadera
    Bryan Bedder via Getty Images
  • Jamie-Lynn Sigler
    Getty Editorial
  • Amara LaNegra
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • LeToya Luckett
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
  • Kiana Ledé
    Bryan Bedder via Getty Images
  • Sandra 'Pepa' Denton
    Associated Press
  • Normani
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Queen Latifah
    Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
