Tana Mongeau pulled a page from Britney Spears’ 2001 VMA performance and wore a live snake to the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday.

The YouTuber, who recently wed fellow YouTube sensation Jake Paul and stars in the MTV show “MTV No Filter: Tana Turns 21,” wore a yellow-and-gold patterned dress with long gloves and thigh-high, skintight boots.

She accessorized with tiny, rose-colored glasses, a gold fanny pack with chains and a slithering reptile wrapped around her waist. While she was definitely channeling Spears’ iconic look, many thought she also looked like Kesha.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Tana Mongeau attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on Monday in Newark, New Jersey.

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images The YouTuber didn't seem scared to carry the snake.

Jim Spellman via Getty Images Many had a problem with Mongeau wearing the snake as an accessory.

People’s opinions were very divided on her look:

This is def not the look at all smfh RT @PopCrave: .@TanaMongeau channels the iconic Britney Spears #VMAs performance in bold red carpet look. 🐍 pic.twitter.com/WLZ6fWewZ0 — Baitless Bob (@BaitlessBob_) August 26, 2019

Its Britney (inspired) bitch! — Bee. (@BeeBossy) August 26, 2019

she should've left britney alone and shown up in her usual clown outfit — that bitch (@yourholygaymom) August 26, 2019

And many voiced concerns for the snake itself:

Wtf is wrong with this girl, that is a living animal not an accessory?? — Aina Stout (@TheAinaStout) August 26, 2019

