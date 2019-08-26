Tana Mongeau pulled a page from Britney Spears’ 2001 VMA performance and wore a live snake to the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday.
The YouTuber, who recently wed fellow YouTube sensation Jake Paul and stars in the MTV show “MTV No Filter: Tana Turns 21,” wore a yellow-and-gold patterned dress with long gloves and thigh-high, skintight boots.
She accessorized with tiny, rose-colored glasses, a gold fanny pack with chains and a slithering reptile wrapped around her waist. While she was definitely channeling Spears’ iconic look, many thought she also looked like Kesha.
People’s opinions were very divided on her look:
And many voiced concerns for the snake itself:
Check out the rest of the red carpet looks below: