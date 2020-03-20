People Are Flipping Out About This 'Tangled' Connection To Coronavirus

People on Twitter are getting tangled up in the similarities between a popular Disney film and the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, users of the social media platform noticed that as social distancing, self-isolating and quarantining become the norm to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, people are now living in a way that’s eerily similar to the plot of the movie “Tangled.”

The film’s main character, Rapunzel, has been isolated her entire life ― which is 18 years ― because her mother, Gothel, alleges that their village is not safe. The name of that village is Corona.

“Tangled,” which came out in 2011, is obviously not based on real life and wasn’t predicting the future (at least ... we’re pretty sure), so this is all in good fun — but we figured we’d share some of the chatter in an effort to brighten up your day:

Wait a minute here...In tangled, Rapunzel is trapped in a tower (quarantine) and hidden from the kingdom named Corona... Did anybody else realize this? #Disney #DisTwitter #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/TPmY1kPSjt — Jared Talbot (@JaredTalbot_) March 14, 2020

On today’s episode of the more you know =



Rapunzel from tangled had been in quarantine for 18 years in a place called corona pic.twitter.com/2ykm058EvS — 🍿🎠🍋 (@anisadabi) March 17, 2020

I keep remembering that #Tangled takes place in the Kingdom of #Corona so here's a PSA:

Wash your hands or you get the pan. pic.twitter.com/6C92jxyPdc — Pedro Vasconcelos (@PEDRObrvs) March 17, 2020

-Coronavirus is a thing

-people gotta isolate themselves

-people make Tangled memes cause of it

-the Kingdom in Tangled is called Corona



Me: pic.twitter.com/QMQuqUh6da — Zuledraws (@zuledraws) March 16, 2020

Uhhhh. So we are all stuck at home.... like Rapunzel trapped in her tower in Tangled.... and WHERE WAS Rapunzel? What was the name of her kingdom?

........

Corona.

The simulation is broken guys... — mktoon (@mktoon) March 16, 2020