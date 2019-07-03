In a surreal scene, tanks rolled into Washington D.C. on Tuesday to participate in President Donald Trump’s Independence Day event.

“Residents of the Capitol City will see the vehicles move through their neighborhoods, but should not panic,” Army Col. Sunset Belinsky told WUSA, the CBS station in Washington.

At least two M1A1 tanks had entered the city as of Tuesday night, along with four other military vehicles, The Associated Press reported.

Trump has ordered numerous military vehicles to take part in a July 4th spectacle around the Lincoln Memorial, where he plans to make a speech. The “Salute to America” event will also feature fireworks and a military flyover.

Critics have slammed Trump for both the cost of the event and for politicizing a national holiday. Democrat Eleanor Holmes Norton, who serves as D.C.’s representative in Congress but has no voting power, told NBC4:

“This robs us of the one holiday where everybody comes together and doesn’t even look at you to find out what your political party is. So he’s already, by the way in which he has taken hold of this event, made it into a political event.”

Twitter users shared images of the tanks and their own thoughts about the unusual sight of military vehicles moving through the nation’s capital:

NEW — @USArmy says armored vehicles WILL move through WASHINGTON TONIGHT.



Specifically:

Two M1 Bradley Armored Personnel Carriers.



Army spokesperson says, “you’ll see them moving through your neighborhood, but DON’T PANIC.”@WUSA9 #SaluteToAmerica #FourthofJuly pic.twitter.com/c9IockpNMv — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) July 3, 2019

Tanks being brought into the capital city for a military-inflected festival honoring the president. What would you think if you saw it in another country? https://t.co/vcD9faO1dU — Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) July 3, 2019

Performative displays of military might are a sign of national weakness, not strength. The United States doesn't do this because we don't have to. https://t.co/F48WtMAM2s — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) July 2, 2019

On 9/11 when I drove home from the CIA to my house in DC, my roommate and I remarked how weird it was to see military vehicles on 495, hoping we wouldn’t have to see it again. In a democracy, a military show of force is an indicator things aren’t going well. https://t.co/tXnzLovNY1 — Nada Bakos (@nadabakos) July 3, 2019

For those of us who have survived a real shooting war, guys like Trump who want to play war with tanks and guns are an utter disgrace. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 3, 2019

A source passed along these photos of flatbed preparing to move Trumps July 4th tanks after it was determined they couldn’t clear the overpass: pic.twitter.com/qsVwcgHbul — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) July 3, 2019

You know this will be a hot mess. 1st it’s not a “Salute to America” but a salute to Trump. 2nd he’s been trippin since he attended Bastille Day in Paris, so buckle up cause we’re about to get the Putinization of America’s Birthday with a little Un on top! https://t.co/AbQIXVuyK5 — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) July 2, 2019

Just left the Nats game, and we were greeted by Trump's tanks rolling through just outside the ballpark @fox5dc @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/O9VmDGFoMY — Cole (@eloc8) July 3, 2019

Normal democracy with the tanks in the military parades like normal https://t.co/2itu5jo2RG — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 3, 2019

So looking forward to The Bone Spur Parade. Will Emperor Donald dare to wear a uniform? — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) July 3, 2019

The tanks just rolled by for the 4th farce and everyone was laughing their asses off. What a joke. pic.twitter.com/BCyrjnn51f — Church of Baseball ⚾ (@churchofbasebal) July 3, 2019

He’s demanding big tanks on the mall,

For his Fourth of July Big Ass Ball

He wants soldiers, firecrackers,

Flyovers and Fox yakkers

And your taxes to pay for it all!! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 2, 2019