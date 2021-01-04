Tanya Roberts, James Bond And 'That '70s Show' Star, Dies At 65

James Bond star Tanya Roberts has died at the age of 65, her representative confirmed.

The actor was perhaps best known for playing Bond girl Stacey Sutton opposite Roger Moore’s 007 in 1985′s “A View To A Kill,” as well as appearing in “Charlie’s Angels” and “That ’70s Show.”

Danjaq/Eon/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock Tanya Roberts played Stacey Sutton in "A View To A Kill."

Roberts’ representative, Mike Pingel, told The Hollywood Reporter that she died on Sunday after collapsing while out walking her dogs on Christmas Eve.

While no cause of death was given, he confirmed that it was not related to Covid-19 and she had not been ill prior to her death.

“I’m devastated,” Pingel said. “She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away. To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list. She was the sweetest person you’d ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don’t think she realized how much she meant to them.”

The star began her screen career in 1975, when she appeared in the film “Forced Entry.”

Roberts had a few other big screen credits before landing her first major TV role in “Charlie’s Angels” in 1980.

Moviestore/Shutterstock Tanya Roberts (left) with "Charlie's Angels" co-stars Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd

She portrayed Angel Julie Rogers in the final season of the hit cop show, with her character taking over from Shelley Hack’s Tiffany Welles as part of the crime-solving trio.

In 1984, Roberts appeared in the titular role of the film “Sheena,” which was a female version of the Tarzan story. While it bombed at the box office, it later gained a cult following.

A year later, she appeared as Stacey Sutton in the Bond film “A View To A Kill.”

Snap/Shutterstock Tanya Roberts with Roger Moore, who played James Bond in "A View To A Kill."

Between 1998 and 2004, Roberts appeared in the sitcom “That ’70s Show” in the supporting role of Midge Pinciotti, sharing the screen with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

According to IMDB, her last credited role was in 2005, in the TV series “Barbershop.”

