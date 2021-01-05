Tanya Roberts Pronounced Dead At 65 After Premature Death Announcement

Actor Tanya Roberts died at the age of 65 on Monday night, according to The New York Times and The Associated Press, which spoke directly with her partner, Lance O’Brien.

Roberts’ death was previously reported on Sunday in a press release from her publicist, Mike Pingel, and then retracted on Monday after it was revealed that the star was still alive, but in critical condition.

The conflicting reports of Roberts’ death stemmed from “miscommunication” between O’Brien, Pingel and staff at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Hospital, The Washington Post reported.

O’Brien reportedly visited Roberts in the hospital over the weekend, believed she had died, and then notified Pingel, who sent out the premature announcement.

During an interview with “Inside Edition” on Monday, O’Brien received word from the hospital that Roberts was still alive, causing multiple media outlets to issue retractions. At the time, Pingel told HuffPost that Roberts was “not doing well” and that her condition was “a gray situation.”

Roberts collapsed on Dec. 24 while walking her dogs near her Hollywood Hills home and was hospitalized and put on a ventilator. The cause of her death was related to a urinary tract infection, Pingel said.

“She was my soulmate, she was my best friend. We haven’t been apart for two days,” O’Brien told the AP.

Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images "James Bond" actor Roger Moore and Tanya Roberts on the set of "View To Kill".

Born Victora Leigh Blum in New York on Oct. 15, 1955, Roberts was known for her work as a model and her acting career. She appeared in the fifth and final season of “Charlie’s Angels” in the early 1980s and went on to play Bond girl Stacey Sutton in 1985′s “A View to a Kill,” the 14th entry in the “007” film franchise.

In the late ’90s and early 2000s, Roberts became known for her regular appearances on “That ’70s Show,” where she played Midge Pinciotti, the mother of one of the sitcom’s main characters, Donna (Laura Prepon).

