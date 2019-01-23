ENTERTAINMENT

Taraji P. Henson Sparks Outrage After Comparing R. Kelly To Harvey Weinstein

The executive producer of "Surviving R. Kelly" was quick to point out the actress had completely missed the point.

Taraji P. Henson has been criticized for comparing the use of the MuteRKelly hashtag to #MuteWeinstein and #MuteHarveyWeinstein.

In since-deleted Instagram posts, the actress pointed out the lack of posts calling for the muting of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein ― who is set to stand trial in May for some of the sexual assault allegations against him.

The MuteRKelly hashtag has flourished on social media after the R&B singer was accused of serial sexual predation and abuse by multiple women in a new Lifetime docu-series, “Surviving R. Kelly.”

While it isn’t exactly clear what Henson was trying to prove, baffled Twitter users ― including the executive producer of the documentary ― said she had completely missed the point. 

“No idea why Taraji Henson wouldn’t know that there are not one, but two projects abt [sic] Harvey Weinstein. But this is an oft-invoked deflection,” dream hampton tweeted. 

Henson later attempted to clarify her stance on the matter, tweeting that she believed Kelly was guilty “and should be muted.”

