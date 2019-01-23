Taraji P. Henson Sparks Outrage After Comparing R. Kelly To Harvey Weinstein

Taraji P. Henson has been criticized for comparing the use of the MuteRKelly hashtag to #MuteWeinstein and #MuteHarveyWeinstein.
In since-deleted Instagram posts, the actress pointed out the lack of posts calling for the muting of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein ― who is set to stand trial in May for some of the sexual assault allegations against him.
The MuteRKelly hashtag has flourished on social media after the R&B singer was accused of serial sexual predation and abuse by multiple women in a new Lifetime docu-series, “Surviving R. Kelly.”
While it isn’t exactly clear what Henson was trying to prove, baffled Twitter users ― including the executive producer of the documentary ― said she had completely missed the point.
“No idea why Taraji Henson wouldn’t know that there are not one, but two projects abt [sic] Harvey Weinstein. But this is an oft-invoked deflection,” dream hampton tweeted.
Henson later attempted to clarify her stance on the matter, tweeting that she believed Kelly was guilty “and should be muted.”