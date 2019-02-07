Taraji P. Henson Talks Fears Associated With Being A Black Mother

Taraji P. Henson opened up about the fears she has as a black mother in an interview with People magazine.

The “What Men Want” actress said she carries the same concerns she thinks “every black mother does,” raising her son, Marcell, 24.

“He has a really good heart,” she said. “It’s just hard to know that the world can pick him out and turn him into a monster at any given moment. That’s what I fear, that’s something that I carry — I think every black mother does.”

Henson, who also told People about a time her son was called a racial slur in high school, referred to cases in which there are no convictions in the shooting deaths of unarmed black children.

“All parents worry about their kids, but then when you see the news and you see people getting off for killing innocent children with no weapon, that doesn’t exempt my son,” she said.

This week she shared her support for her “Empire” co-star Jussie Smollett, who told police two unidentified men attacked him in Chicago last week. He plays her character’s son on the Fox series.

“I just told him to walk in his truth,” Henson said on Monday on the “Today” show. “Just stay the Jussie that everybody loves.”