Taraji P. Henson On Jussie Smollett Attack: 'Hate Won't Win'

Chicago police and FBI are investigating the assault as a possible hate crime, and are collecting video and looking for potential witnesses.

Smollett spoke out for the first time since the alleged assault in a Friday statement.

“Let me start by saying that I’m OK,” Smollett told Essence. “My body is strong but my soul is stronger. More importantly I want to say thank you. The outpouring of love and support from my village has meant more than I will ever be able to truly put into words.” He also addressed skepticism about his account, saying he has been “100 percent factual and consistent on every level” with authorities.