Taraji P. Henson Breaks Down Over Memory Of Telling Son About Father's Murder

″I didn’t have the balls — it wouldn’t come out,” a tearful Henson replied. “It was in the paper and I didn’t know how to tell him. He was stabbed to death, it was the worst way you could die.”

“I just didn’t have the words. I didn’t know how to tell a 9-year-old,” she added.

In her 2016 memoir “Around The Way Girl,” Henson touched on her volatile romance with Johnson, whom she met at 17 years old while growing up in Washington, D.C. The actor claimed that Johnson was physically abusive during their relationship, which ended shortly before his death.

“With that separation, my forever man, my first love, was no more,” she wrote.