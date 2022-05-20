One thing that most people can probably relate to is that there is nothing quite as satisfying as a good Target find. The best Target finds are stylish, versatile and (most importantly) look way more expensive than they actually are.
Whether that particular item is a floral dress or a rattan lamp shade, the common theme is that it’s such a steal that it doesn’t even matter if most people you own will soon own that same item, too. The latest must-have Target pick seems to be this body suit from A New Day. At $12, it’s as affordable as it gets, and it comes in more styles than ever. And before you ask: Yes, it works for people with long torsos, too.
