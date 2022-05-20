Shopping

This Bodysuit From Target Is An Internet Favorite

It's made by A New Day. And YES, it works for long torsos, too.

One thing that most people can probably relate to is that there is nothing quite as satisfying as a good Target find. The best Target finds are stylish, versatile and (most importantly) look way more expensive than they actually are.

Whether that particular item is a floral dress or a rattan lamp shade, the common theme is that it’s such a steal that it doesn’t even matter if most people you own will soon own that same item, too. The latest must-have Target pick seems to be this body suit from A New Day. At $12, it’s as affordable as it gets, and it comes in more styles than ever. And before you ask: Yes, it works for people with long torsos, too.

1
Target
The original ribbed crewneck bodysuit
With rave reviews from customers of all sizes and shapes, this high-neck body suit is perhaps the most popular version of the popular Target bodysuit.

One customer wrote in their review: "I have a long torso and short legs so finding bodysuits and overalls that don’t ride up is quite the challenge, but this is perfect! It’s not too tight, covers the entire cake, and doesn’t ride up! I usually bounce between small and medium and medium fits perfectly. Pair with high waisted shorts for the perfect summer fit!"

At just $12, this bodysuit comes in four different colors and runs from XS to XXL. While that size range could certainly bit a bit more inclusive, the reviews seem to suggest that it is pretty versatile, size wise.
$12 at Target
2
Target
This classic tank top bodysuit
The reviews for this particular tank top version of the bodysuit note that the roomy bottom half of the bodysuit is great for curvier bodies. As one reviewer wrote, "Great casual body suit. I am typically a size 1X-2X but the XXL fit me just fine. It is slightly shear so I would recommend wearing a full coverage bra. Overall it is a comfortable fit."
$12 at Target
3
Target
A short sleeve, ribbed version in plus sizes
Of the multiple versions of this bodysuit, this is (unfortunately) the only one that comes in plus sizes, too (it's available to a size 4X). The short sleeves also make for a good option for anyone look for a little more coverage — plus, it works with basically any bra.

As one reviewer writes, "For the price you can’t beat these bodysuits! They’re so comfortable and the perfect staple." Another happy customer wrote, "I love the look and fit of this bodysuit! I wish they weren’t sold out in every other color because I would buy more! The fit is true to size for me; I wear a M. It’s so comfortable and really flattering! I hope they bring more back in stock soon!"

In other words: When you see this bodysuit in the size and color you want, you need to buy it ASAP!
$12 at Target
