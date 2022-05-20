Target

A short sleeve, ribbed version in plus sizes

Of the multiple versions of this bodysuit, this is (unfortunately) the only one that comes in plus sizes, too (it's available to a size 4X). The short sleeves also make for a good option for anyone look for a little more coverage — plus, it works with basically any bra.



As one reviewer writes, "For the price you can’t beat these bodysuits! They’re so comfortable and the perfect staple." Another happy customer wrote, "I love the look and fit of this bodysuit! I wish they weren’t sold out in every other color because I would buy more! The fit is true to size for me; I wear a M. It’s so comfortable and really flattering! I hope they bring more back in stock soon!"



In other words: When you see this bodysuit in the size and color you want, you need to buy it ASAP!