ShoppingGift GuidesholidayToys

Get These 2023 Advent Calendars From Target Before They Sell Out For Good

Target's selection of calendars counting down to the big day include toys for kids, beautiful fillable displays and tasty treats.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=653ae4c5e4b05def8bc7152c&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fbest-choice-products-wooden-christmas-advent-calendar-shooting-star-w-battery-operated-led-light-background%2F-%2FA-83696864" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="fillable wooden LED light calendar" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="653ae4c5e4b05def8bc7152c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=653ae4c5e4b05def8bc7152c&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fbest-choice-products-wooden-christmas-advent-calendar-shooting-star-w-battery-operated-led-light-background%2F-%2FA-83696864" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">fillable wooden LED light calendar</a>, an <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=653ae4c5e4b05def8bc7152c&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F15-days-of-holiday-faves-advent-set-15ct-ulta-beauty%2F-%2FA-88787351" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ulta beauty calendar" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="653ae4c5e4b05def8bc7152c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=653ae4c5e4b05def8bc7152c&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F15-days-of-holiday-faves-advent-set-15ct-ulta-beauty%2F-%2FA-88787351" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Ulta beauty calendar</a> and <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=653ae4c5e4b05def8bc7152c&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fthe-crazy-scientist-advent-calendar%2F-%2FA-86485216" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="calendar with 24 daily science experiments" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="653ae4c5e4b05def8bc7152c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=653ae4c5e4b05def8bc7152c&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fthe-crazy-scientist-advent-calendar%2F-%2FA-86485216" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">calendar with 24 daily science experiments</a>.
Target
A fillable wooden LED light calendar, an Ulta beauty calendar and calendar with 24 daily science experiments.

We know how seriously people take their Advent calendars, and understandably so. They’re a fun, personalized and interactive gifting tradition that gives you and your loved ones something to look forward to as the clock counts down to Christmas. But, if you’re scrambling to find the perfect one, look no further than a store that you’re probably already visiting this holiday season.

Target’s reliable selection of home decor, practical essentials and gifts for everyone includes tons of Advent calendar options for kids, beauty lovers, furry friends and everyone in between. There’s also a vast array of beautiful ready-to-fill displays so you can truly customize your own calendar each year.

So while you’re stocking up on toilet paper, a nice new candle or snacks for the week, consider grabbing one of the Advent calendars in the following list to prepare for all the impending gift-giving festivities.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A fillable canvas Advent calendar
Designed and made by Threshold, Target's in-house decor brand, this minimal hanging canvas calendar features 24 decently-sized pockets to fill with all your own gifting holiday goodies.
$30 at Target
2
Target
An Ulta calendar of beauty favorites
Inside this beauty-themed calendar you can find 15 skin care and makeup favorites from Ulta, like a deluxe-sized version of Better Than Sex mascara by Too Faced, First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair Cream and a refreshing rosewater facial mist by Mario Badescu.
$45 at Target
3
Target
An educational array of dinosaurs from National Geographic
Perfect for curious kiddos, this educational 24-day calendar by National Geographic contains mini dinosaur figurines along with an identification fact sheet. There's also a bonus day gift that allows kids to dig up five real fossil replicas.
$19.99 at Amazon
4
Target
A 12-day cat toy calendar
Don't forget your furry friend this holiday season with this 12-day calendar filled with an assortment of play mice, catnip plushies and crinkle balls just for your cat.
$32.99 at Target
5
Target
A DC Super Heroes Funko Pop calendar
The popular worlds of Funko Pop and DC Super Heroes collide in this 24-day calendar containing mini Funko Pop figurines of all your favorite DC heroes and villains styled in a variety of holiday ensembles.
$28.49 at Target
6
Target
15 pairs of women's cat-themed socks
Cat lovers will adore this advent calendar with 15 pairs of cat-themed socks that feature adorable holiday-purrrfect designs. Made from a soft and stretchy fabric blend, these women’s socks include 11 ankle-length and four crew-length options.
$15 at Target
7
Target
A milk chocolate countdown by Kinder
Inside this mouthwatering calendar lie 24 assorted milk chocolate morsels by Kinder to enjoy each day leading up to Christmas.
$8 at Target
8
Target
Lego "Star Wars" miniature buildables
Over 24 days, uncover 320 Lego pieces to build nine mini "Star Wars" characters, 10 vehicles and five other mini builds, all exclusively Christmas-themed. Favorites like C-3PO and Darth Vader make an appearance in these detailed and posable Legos that are sure to make any "Star Wars" fan feel like a Jedi.
$35.99 at Target
9
Target
12 days of skin care masks
The perfect gift for fans of self-care, this calendar has 12 days' worth of mud, clay, gel, cream and peel-off face masks, each one infused with extracts and natural skin care ingredients.
$15 at Target
10
Target
A fill-it-yourself light-up Advent display
This intricate and beautiful Advent display has 24 mini fillable drawers to tuck away little notes, candies and other tiny treats. Just pop in two AA batteries (not included) to enjoy the beautiful lit-up village scene at the calendar's center.
$65.99 at Target
11
Target
A fizzy bath bomb assortment
This Advent calendar includes 12 different fizzy bath bombs that resemble adorable animals like pink elephants, foxes and dogs. Each bath bomb is infused with cocoa and shea butters and features a different fragrance from peppermint to dreamsicle and confetti cake.
$20 at Target
12
Target
A winter ballerina charm bracelet calendar
Tucked away inside this advent calendar that's modeled after a musical jewelry box you'll find a gold-toned charm bracelet and a variety of attachable acrylic charms resembling butterflies, hearts, stars and more.
$52 at Target
13
Target
A Mini Brands toy edition calendar
The fandom behind the collectible figures of Mini Brands will love this surprise toy-edition calendar that includes iconic Minis along with four never-before-seen Minis exclusive to this calendar.
$29.99 at Target
14
Target
A Crazy Scientist experiment calendar
This engaging calendar, perfect for science-lovers, features 24 different experiments from various fields such as chemistry, biology and mechanics. Each designated box contains all the materials needed to conduct the experiment as well as detailed instructions and explainers for the science behind it.
$40.49 at Target
15
Target
A fillable wooden and LED light display
This gorgeous and finely detailed calendar constructed of wood depicts an eye-catching shooting star, a festive village scene and 24 fillable drawers. And when you pop in two AA batteries (not included) you can enjoy the scene lit with LED lights.
$69.99 at Target

Before You Go

Universal Thread bodycon midi dress

Cool Black Dresses That You Can Get For Under $50 At Target

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE