Portola Hills accent table

If your interiors style leans either cottagecore or vintage, we’ve just discovered an incredibly chic wooden side table that is sure to transform your living space into an even more quaint abode. Meet the Portola Hills woven accent table from Target’s private furniture label Threshold (designed with Studio McGee, the design company behind the Netflix show “Dream Home Makeover”).

Available in natural, warm walnut, or black wood, the cylindrical accent table has a neutral-enough finish that can easily adapt to a variety of home aesthetics. Its clever design also lends itself to a variety of uses — it could work as a side table in a living room or as a nightstand in your bedroom (it’s is at a perfect height for an alarm clock, photographs, or your nightly read). The sides feature a charming woven detail that makes the table look like a vintage score.

Currently, the piece has a near-perfect 4.7-star rating. “Gorgeous, sturdy, and came pre-assembled! Wasn’t sure if I would like them, so only bought [one], but will absolutely be getting another!!!” wrote reviewer mc05136. Reviewer Karen wrote, “Love this end table and bought two to match the [TV] console. [These] were fully assembled and very sturdy! I love the midcentury style!!”

The sturdiness of the piece can be attributed to the tabletop’s 18-inch top (which means it can likely handle all of your odds and ends) and a solid (but not outrageous) weight of 24 pounds. It measures about 23 inches in height — perfect for tucking next to your couch or up against your bed.

