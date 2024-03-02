This Colorful Glassware From Target Will Brighten Up Anything You're Drinking

Target Pink stemless wineglasses from Target

Even if you’re not a habitual dinner party host, even if you don’t have an extensive home bar setup or even if seltzer is the fanciest beverage you consume, there’s really no reason to drink from an unattractive cup. And it’s not just about mere aesthetics — fancy drinkware doesn’t just look nice (on the shelf and on the table), sipping from something special honestly makes drinking anything more enjoyable.

Let’s be clear: When we say “special,” we mean anything-but-basic. In other words, why use a standard wine glass when you could be sipping from a pink stemless one? And while you should definitely keep your aesthetic standards high, you’d be wise to also keep your cost-per-cup as low as possible.

One of the best places to do that: Target. The trusted choice for attractive and cost-effective home goods also stocks an extensive collection of truly special drinkware that only looks expensive. Below, our picks for ways to up your beverage serving game with glasses that you won’t be afraid to actually use.