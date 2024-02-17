ShoppingFashion travelswimwear

We Found 13 Gorgeous Swimsuits At Target For Less Than $50

Target has you covered when it comes to swimwear.
By 

On Assignment For HuffPost

A mesh cutout one-piece, plunge monokini, leopard-print maillot, and adjustable-hem swim dress
Target
Nothing against itty-bitty bikinis, but there’s something chic and stylish about a one-piece swimsuit. And if you’re headed to the beach anytime soon and don’t want to spend a fortune on a new maillot, you’re in luck — Target has literally hundreds of one-piece options to choose from online.

Deep V-necks, sweetheart necklines, solids, prints — you name it, the retailer has it. We combed the selection for the best under-$50 options so you can save your money for poolside drinks and vacation adventures. If you’re ready to start shopping, rounded up here are 13 stylish one-piece swimsuits to consider.

1
Target
V-neck lace-up swimsuit
If you’re looking for a swimsuit that’s revealing but doesn’t show your tummy, this one-piece is the perfect solution. It’s flirty while keeping everything secure. Get it in sizes XS–XL.
$34.99 at Target
2
Target
Color-block backless halter swimsuit
This color-block halter swimsuit manages to look retro and modern at the same time, giving total Bond Girl vibes. Right now, the retailer has it in sizes M and XL only, but watch out for a restock on the full XS–XL size run.
$32.99 at Target
3
Target
Tropical print swimsuit with tummy control
If you feel self-conscious about your mid-section, this one-piece will have you ditching your coverup with confidence. The gentle twist front and tummy control fabric are both comfortable and flattering. It’s available in sizes XS–XL.
$42 at Target
4
Target
Black one-piece with mesh middle
The peek-a-boo mesh middle on this swimsuit gives a coy wink while keeping hips completely covered. You can get in sizes XS–XL.
$36.99 at Target
5
Target
Ribbed one-piece
The vertical ribbing on this swimsuit makes it super flattering, and the criss-cross straps in the back are a cute touch. It’s available in sizes XS–XL, but not all size and color combinations are available.
$40 at Target
6
Target
Mesh one-piece swimsuit
The mesh front on this swimsuit offers strategically placed cutouts for a subtly sexy look. The straps are adjustable to ensure a comfortable and secure fit. You can get it in sizes XS–XL.
$40 at Target
7
Target
Tropical flower printed swimsuit
If you’re looking for a swimsuit that will keep your bum completely covered, this could be the swimsuit for you. Plus, how fun is the bold print? It’s available in sizes S–XL.
$45 at Target
8
Target
Double-strap asymmetrical one-piece
Not all swimsuits are made for running around the beach and jumping in the water, but the sturdy double straps on this leopard-print swimsuit can help ensure that everything stays firmly in place — so you can be as active as you want. It’s available in sizes S–XL.
$45 at Target
9
Target
Underwire belted swimsuit
The underwire top this swimsuit has gives both coverage and lots of support while the belted middle adds a stylish touch. It’s available in sizes S–XL.
$40 at Target
10
Target
One-piece with plunging neckline and side cut-outs
The metallic fiber in this swimsuit’s material will make you sparkle in the sun — as you should! It’s available in sizes XS–24.
$40 at Target
11
Target
One-piece with sleeve rash guard
If you plan on doing some surfing, you need a one-piece that protects your arms. This one will do just the trick while keeping your whole torso shielded. It’s available in sizes S–XL.
$45.00 at Target
12
Target
Swim dress with side ties
For all the girlies who love to dress up, bring your glamorous personality to the beach with this adjustable swim dress. It’s available in XS–XL, and you can change the length of the hem by cinching the side ties.
$40 at Target
13
Target
High-neck polka dot swimsuit
Polka dot swimsuits are a classic style. This swimsuit’s high neck and full bottom offer lots of coverage so you can be as active as you want. Get it in sizes XS–XL.
$45 at Target

