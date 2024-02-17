Target A mesh cutout one-piece, plunge monokini, leopard-print maillot, and adjustable-hem swim dress

Nothing against itty-bitty bikinis, but there’s something chic and stylish about a one-piece swimsuit. And if you’re headed to the beach anytime soon and don’t want to spend a fortune on a new maillot, you’re in luck — Target has literally hundreds of one-piece options to choose from online.

Deep V-necks, sweetheart necklines, solids, prints — you name it, the retailer has it. We combed the selection for the best under-$50 options so you can save your money for poolside drinks and vacation adventures. If you’re ready to start shopping, rounded up here are 13 stylish one-piece swimsuits to consider.

