The 'Best Sheets Known To Man' Are On Sale At Target Right This Second

“These are by far the best sheets I’ve ever sleep on. I’m 64 and was fortunate to travel and stay in many [high] end hotels. These sheets are better than any. They have a certain thickness that is perfect. They get better with time. Fit incredibly. You won’t be sorry if you get a set. Just incredible.” — Like to sleepzzzzz

“Great quality, has a nice cold feel which I love. Definitely buying more of these in different colors.” — Q

“These are the softest sheets, and so nice when making the bed because the corner pockets are deep. High quality & received compliments from guests staying over… so now I’m going to buy a second set!!” — Kmom