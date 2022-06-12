Shopping

The Best-Looking Items From Target's Threshold Collection

They all look WAY more expensive than they are.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Let me set the scene for you. You go to Target for, say, a box of tissues. Suddenly, before you know it, you have a venti Starbucks cup in your hand. You are suddenly taking your time, strolling through aisles that you had no intention of visiting in the first place. Then, without even realizing it, you’re in the home goods section.

Logically, you know that things are not going to go well for your bank account from here, but you let it happen anyway. And that, really, is just how good Target’s Threshold collection is in a nutshell.

Whether you are trying to redecorate your home or you don’t need anything new at all, Target’s Threshold home decor is stylish, modern and (this is the best part) ridiculously affordable. Here are some of the best pieces from the line that you can get right now.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
The perfect full-length mirror
Everyone needs an elevated, full-length mirror in their bedroom or bathroom, and this one is a great alternative to the almost-$1,000 options that you see most influencers share on Instagram.
$110 at Target
2
Target
Burl wood console table
It doesn't get more chic than this, and for $200 it's hard not to fall in love with this gorgeous console. Plus, it's narrow enough that you can put it in just about any hallway or entryway.
$200 at Target
3
Target
These gorgeous dining chairs
If you've ever furnished a new home, you might have been surprised to learn just how much dining chairs cost. Luckily, these chairs are as gorgeous as they are affordable.
$120 at Target
4
Target
An artificial leaf arrangement
On paper, this is just a fake plant. But this is a fake plant with almost 400 reviews, most of which are wildly positive. Plants can be expensive and high maintenance, but not this one.
3.50 at Target
5
Target
A Lizzie platform bed frame
This bed looks glamorous as heck, and though it's a little pricier than Target's normal price range, it's way less expensive than the equivalent at fancier stores. Plus, it comes in full, queen, king and California king options and multiple colors.
$1,200 at Target
6
Target
The cutest terazzo book end ever
This book end is the perfect example of an item that does not look like something you got at Target, but also happens to be $20, so it's a very chic win-win.
$20 at Target
7
Target
The perfect entryway bench
If you have a boring entryway that needs some sprucing up or you're hoping to invest in extra seating without spending a million dollars, this Threshold x Studio McGee bench is perfect.
$190 at Target
8
Target
A folding room divider
Room dividers are great ways to create different spaces within larger rooms, or just add some texture and design to a particularly neutral room. Plus, as one reviewer writes of this item, "This is perfect for any space. Much prettier in person. The picture on the site does not do it justice. It fits perfectly in my apartment. Just ordered a second one."

$150 at Target
9
Target
The perfect wicker basket
If you're looking for an easy way to store your throw pillows every night when you get in bed, an upgrade for your boring old hamper, or a great solution for storing extra throw blankets ... this cute, scalloped basket is it.
$30 at Target
10
Target
This adorable welcome mat
This is anything but your boring, run-of-the-mill doormat, and it has more than 300 positive reviews from customers to prove it.
$13 at Target
