Let me set the scene for you. You go to Target for, say, a box of tissues. Suddenly, before you know it, you have a venti Starbucks cup in your hand. You are suddenly taking your time, strolling through aisles that you had no intention of visiting in the first place. Then, without even realizing it, you’re in the home goods section.

Logically, you know that things are not going to go well for your bank account from here, but you let it happen anyway. And that, really, is just how good Target’s Threshold collection is in a nutshell.

Whether you are trying to redecorate your home or you don’t need anything new at all, Target’s Threshold home decor is stylish, modern and (this is the best part) ridiculously affordable. Here are some of the best pieces from the line that you can get right now.

