We Filled Our (Virtual) Red Carts With Target's Early Black Friday Deals

From AirPods to Roombas to air fryers, these are the products you can score at a huge discount right now.
Target
If you thought you couldn’t love Target more, we have news for you. The retailer is rolling out early Black Friday sales, with new deals coming out each week. From wireless headphones to big ticket items for your kitchen, these deals really cover it all and are a great place to start for your holiday shopping this season.

Plus, if you score an item on sale today and the price happens to drop between now and December 24 on the Target website, Target will give you back the difference on most items. And if you really want to stay updated on each week’s new deals, you can join Target’s Circle rewards program (for free) to get updates on incoming deals before they hit the main website.

Because the deals change quickly, you don’t want to miss this week’s selections of savings on brand name items you’ve wanted all year. Shop today, because the sales will be switching up at the end of this week.

1
Target
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ coffee and espresso machine (23% off list price)
Never worry about wet beans or gross coffee cleanup again with this Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ coffee and espresso machine. It offers five cup sizes and a variety of modes like espresso, cold brew and more, all made from Vertuo pods.
$99.99 at Target (regularly $129.99)
2
Target
Ember temperature control smart mug (27% off list price)
Keep your morning drink hot and even check its temperature with the Ember app with this 14-ounce smart mug. You can control the temperature with your phone and ensure that you have a piping hot cup of coffee or tea regardless of how long you spent chasing kids, pets or the bus after you brewed it.
$109.99 at Target (regularly $149.99)
3
Target
Apple AirPods Pro (20% off list price)
With active noise cancellation and transparency mode, these wireless AirPod Pros will be your new best friend. Get totally absorbed in your music or a podcast or set the AirPods so you can still hear the train coming or the people gossiping behind you at the grocery store. They're water- and sweat-resistant so you can wear them in the rain or during a workout.
$199.99 at Target (regularly $249.99)
4
Target
Dyson V8 cordless stick vacuum (42% off list price)
The Dyson V8 is a coveted cordless vacuum that’s lightweight and easy to carry around the house. It can be used on floors, furniture and ceilings. A single charge will give you 40 minutes of cleaning time sucking up fur, dust, crumbs, dirt and everything else.

In addition to getting 42% off, you'll get a $25 Target gift card with purchase.
$249.99 at Target (regularly $429.99)
5
Target
Bisell Little Green ProHeat (15% off list price)
To target smaller messes and stains, this portable upholstery and carpet cleaner can spray, scrub and suction away dirt and grime (and dirty water) from all sorts of surfaces. Use it on rugs and couches as well as your stairs or in the car to help get muddy paw prints and fluids out of upholstery and and carpets.
$113.99 at Target (regularly $133.99)
6
Target
iRobot Roomba i5+ self-emptying robot vacuum and mop (42% off list price)
The iRobot Roomba i5+ is designed for wet and dry messes — it mops in addition to vacuums. After cleaning your home, the machine automatically returns to its base where it dumps all the dirt it picked up. The iRobot will clean for up to 60 days before you have to empty the base.
$349.99 at Target (regularly $599.99)
7
Target
Gourmia six-quart air fryer (43% off list price)
With 12 presets, this six-quart basket-style air fryer is the perfect addition to any kitchen. Quickly cook, reheat, fry and dehydrate a variety of food in minutes, and throw the nonstick basket and crisper tray right into the dishwasher when you're done for quick cleaning.
$39.99 at Target (regularly $69.99)
8
Target
A set of 12 glass leakproof food storage containers (40% off list price)
Enjoy snacks and lunches on the go or store leftovers for days with this set of 12 airtight glass food storage containers with clip-on lids. It contains four rectangle containers, four square containers, and four round containers, each in different sizes so you can always find the perfect vessels for all your eats.
$59.95 at Target (regularly $99.95)
9
Target
A chic set of six glass canisters with bamboo lids (54% off list price)
Or upgrade your pantry with this set of six glass food storage containers with bamboo lids. The glass containers (not the lids) can go in the dishwasher, microwave, freezer or fridge and every container measures four inches wide so it's easy to access the contents inside with a scoop, hands or other tools.
$39.50 at Target (regularly $84.95)
10
Target
Ninja Foodi 10-in-one pressure cooker and air fryer (41% off list price)
Make soup, meat, rice and more in much less time with this versatile electric Ninja pressure cooker and air fryer. The five-quart container can hold up to a four-pound chicken and the 10 pre-set features let you dehydrate, broil, bake and roast with the touch of a button.
$99.99 at Target (regularly $169.99)
11
Target
Beats Studio buds (33% off list price)
Get totally absorbed into your music or podcast with these wireless noise-canceling earbuds. They’re sweat-resistant and have a built-in microphone so you can easily answer calls hands-free. They're available in multiple colors.
$99.99 at Target (regularly $149.99)
12
Target
Gourmia four-slice toaster oven and air fryer (33% off)
Cook your favorite food with less oil with this versatile toaster oven and air fryer. It has 11 cooking functions ranging from baking to dehydrating to air frying. It's big enough to cook a 9-inch pizza or toast four slices of bread at once and comes with an air fry basket, oven rack, baking pan and crumb tray for easy cooking and cleaning.
$39.99 at Target (originally $59.99)

