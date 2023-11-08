If you thought you couldn’t love Target more, we have news for you. The retailer is rolling out early Black Friday sales, with new deals coming out each week. From wireless headphones to big ticket items for your kitchen, these deals really cover it all and are a great place to start for your holiday shopping this season.

Plus, if you score an item on sale today and the price happens to drop between now and December 24 on the Target website, Target will give you back the difference on most items. And if you really want to stay updated on each week’s new deals, you can join Target’s Circle rewards program (for free) to get updates on incoming deals before they hit the main website.

Advertisement

Because the deals change quickly, you don’t want to miss this week’s selections of savings on brand name items you’ve wanted all year. Shop today, because the sales will be switching up at the end of this week.