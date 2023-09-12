HuffPost may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Fashion trends can be too fickle for our budgets to keep up, especially when it comes to fancy footwear that costs over $140 a pair. Thankfully, Target recently restocked its shelves with a $30 version of fall’s most coveted shoe: the Birkenstock Boston clog.
Buyers say the Betsy clog from Target’s adored in-house brand Universal Threads is a dead ringer for the Birkenstocks, not just in looks, but also in comfort. One reviewer even went so far as to claim that they felt even better than the original. Like the famous brand, these shoes feature a natural suede finish, an anti-slip outer-sole and that iconic rounded toe design. The only area they might fall short in is the contoured cork footbed that Birkenstock soles are best known for.
The Target version is available in three neutral colors (cognac, black and taupe) and in women’s sizes 5.5-11. People are styling the clogs with jeans, cropped pants and even with a cozy pair of knit socks for an added element of warmth.
I first learned about Target’s take on this timeless suede mule on TikTok, where commenters were simultaneously thanking and cursing the app for surfacing such a great find, while also completely depleting its inventory in the process. Shortly after, rumblings of a restock started circulating amongst HuffPost editors who were eager to snag a pair for themselves.
Now that they’ve officially returned to shelves, it’s a good opportunity to get yourself a pair before the weather turns brisk and the selection sells out again. Find your size and favorite color from the link above, or keep reading to see how happy others are with their latest fall fashion purchase.
Promising Target reviews:
“More comfortable than I expected! Pleasantly surprised by the comfort, plus they’re cute and easy to slip on and off, especially as we transition seasons from summer to fall.” — Katie
″[These] shoes are so comfortable. I love how they look and I didn’t pay $158 dollars.” — Love
“Super comfortable! I tried them on in store and I couldn’t believe how nice they felt. They look exactly like the real ones. I have a pair of real Birkenstocks but these feel better than the original. Super happy with the price as well. Definitely give them a shot!!” — jlptravels
“I’ve been eyeing the designer brand of these shoes but was hesitant to purchase with the price so I was excited to see these online. I was unsure what size to order so went with the reviews and ordered one full size up — size 10. They immediately looked way too big for me so I tried them on and there is some space at the heel. I was going to reorder a 9.5 but they’re out if stock. I decided to just keep the 10s since I’m 5 months pregnant and I’m sure my feet will begin to grow. Plus, I plan on wearing socks with them. So far they feel super comfortable. Excited to wear these when weather gets a little cooler.” — Islasmommy