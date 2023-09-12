“More comfortable than I expected! Pleasantly surprised by the comfort, plus they’re cute and easy to slip on and off, especially as we transition seasons from summer to fall.” — Katie

″[These] shoes are so comfortable. I love how they look and I didn’t pay $158 dollars.” — Love

“Super comfortable! I tried them on in store and I couldn’t believe how nice they felt. They look exactly like the real ones. I have a pair of real Birkenstocks but these feel better than the original. Super happy with the price as well. Definitely give them a shot!!” — jlptravels

“I’ve been eyeing the designer brand of these shoes but was hesitant to purchase with the price so I was excited to see these online. I was unsure what size to order so went with the reviews and ordered one full size up — size 10. They immediately looked way too big for me so I tried them on and there is some space at the heel. I was going to reorder a 9.5 but they’re out if stock. I decided to just keep the 10s since I’m 5 months pregnant and I’m sure my feet will begin to grow. Plus, I plan on wearing socks with them. So far they feel super comfortable. Excited to wear these when weather gets a little cooler.” — Islasmommy