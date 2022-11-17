Advertisement
Whether you’re revamping the house, want to get a jump on holiday shopping or are just in the market for some fun gadgets like Apple AirPods, a new Vitamix or iRobot Roomba vacuums, Target’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have you covered.
Find up to 50% off on large and personal electronics like smart TVs and headphones, up to 40% off kitchen appliances and up to 25% selected baby gear. Best of all, Target is offering their holiday price match guarantee until Dec. 24, so if you snag an item and later it goes on an even bigger sale, you can get the difference back.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Vitamix Explorian 10-speed blender (17% off)
2
Ninja Foodi programmable 10-in-1 pressure cooker (41% off)
3
Apple AirPods Pro (20% off)
4
Rachael Ray 11-piece cookware set (38% off)
5
Ninja professional blender (20% off)
6
Bissell Little Green ProHeat Portable Deep Cleaner (10% off)
7
PowerXL 10-quart dual basket air fryer (50% off)
8
Theragun Mini handheld massage gun (10% off)
9
LG 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV (29% off)
10
Bissell CrossWave multi-surface wet-dry vac (18% off)
11
Google Chromecast (20% off)
12
LG SP2 soundbar (44% off)
13
Keurig K-Express coffee maker and milk frother (23% off)
14
Gourmia 12-function digital air fryer (20% off)
15
Amazon Fire TV stick with 4K Ultra HD streaming (50% off)
16
Beats Solo Bluetooth wireless on-ear headphones (50% off)
17
Epson EcoTank printer, copier and scanner (28% off)
18
Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook with Chrome OS (45% off)
19
Westinghouse 65-inch 4K ultra HD Roku Smart TV (50% off)
20
Springville Wood executive desk (25% off)
21
Vitamix Ascent blender (9% off)
