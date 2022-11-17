The Best Target Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals 2022

Save big on Apple AirPods, a Vitamix blender, Theragun massage gun and other top-rated items.

Staff Writer

Target
The euphoric experience of pushing your little red cart around a brightly lit Target is hard to match, but the feeling of filling your online basket with these Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals will surely come close. In the halo of Thanksgiving, everyone’s favorite big box store is offering incredible deals across high-quality, brand-name items for you, your kids, your kitchen and the rest of your home.
Shop Black Friday Deals At Target
Whether you’re revamping the house, want to get a jump on holiday shopping or are just in the market for some fun gadgets like Apple AirPods, a new Vitamix or iRobot Roomba vacuums, Target’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have you covered.
Find up to 50% off on large and personal electronics like smart TVs and headphones, up to 40% off kitchen appliances and up to 25% selected baby gear. Best of all, Target is offering their holiday price match guarantee until Dec. 24, so if you snag an item and later it goes on an even bigger sale, you can get the difference back.

1
Target
Vitamix Explorian 10-speed blender (17% off)
From soups to smoothies, this 10-speed Vitamix Explorian blender can do it all. Crush ice and frozen fruit and make ready-to-eat hot sauces and broths. The 48-ounce container is perfect for medium-size meals.
$289.99 at Target (originally $349.99)
2
Target
Ninja Foodi programmable 10-in-1 pressure cooker (41% off)
Dehydrate, broil, bake, roast and more with this super versatile pressure cooker and air fryer. The nesting broil rack lets you steam, broil and add capacity while you're cooking and the locking lid, pressure indicator, cool-touch handle and automatic shut-off will keep you feeling safe.
$99.99 at Target (originally $169.99)
3
Target
Apple AirPods Pro (20% off)
Noise-canceling and sweat- and water-resistant with a battery life that lasts up to 24 hours — yup, these AirPods have it all. With a force sensor, you can easily play and pause your playlists or podcasts and seamlessly answer or end calls.
$199.99 at Target (originally $249.99)
4
Target
Rachael Ray 11-piece cookware set (38% off)
Fun meets functional with this 11-piece Rachael Ray cook set including two non-stick pans, three pots and a baking sheet. Silicone-rimmed lids help lock in all the flavors and splashes and the tulip-shaped pots are great for wide cooking spaces.
$99.99 at Target (originally $159.99)
5
Target
Ninja professional blender (20% off)
Crush ice, seeds and nuts with this 1000-watt Ninja blender. Its safety lock requires the top be on for the blades to spin and the entire blending container is dishwasher-safe.
$79.99 at Target (originally $99.99)
6
Target
Bissell Little Green ProHeat Portable Deep Cleaner (10% off)
Finally, a compact and portable device that provides a deep carpet cleaning. It comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool, a three-in-one stair tool and a HydroRinse self-cleaning tool, making your job as easy as possible.
$119.99 at Target (originally $133.99)
7
Target
PowerXL 10-quart dual basket air fryer (50% off)
Remember those math problems about two trains leaving the station at the same time? Consider this air fryer the more delicious culinary version. With its SmartSync setting, it can cook two different things using two different methods, but have them done at the same time.
$99.99 at Target (originally $199.99)
8
Target
Theragun Mini handheld massage gun (10% off)
A pocket-sized massage gun with three speed options, this little guy packs a big punch. It weighs less than 1.5 pounds and fits in the palm of your hand, helping you relieve tension and kinks.
$179.99 at Target (originally $199.99)
9
Target
LG 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV (29% off)
A TV for serious techies and gamers, this smart model has a 120Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, VRR, LG Game Optimizer and 2 HDMI 2.1 ports. Stream your faves from Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+ and more and enjoy the Dolby Atmos sound technology.
$999.99 at Target (originally $1,399.99)
10
Target
Bissell CrossWave multi-surface wet-dry vac (18% off)
This Bissell CrossWave lets you vacuum and wash your floors all at once. It has a tangle-free brush to suck up pet hair and messes with and an easy-empty disposal section to make cleaning a little less gross.
$269.99 at Target (originally $329.99)
11
Target
Google Chromecast (20% off)
Easily stream anything from your computer or phone to your TV or enjoy all your favorite streaming apps with this Google Chromecast. Set up a kid's profile with your little one's favorites and parental controls. Note: You need a TV with an HDMI port.
$39.99 at Target (originally $49.99)
12
Target
LG SP2 soundbar (44% off)
Step up home movie night with this Bluetooth-enabled soundbar. With wood-tone side panels and a premium fabric cover, it's warmer and chicer than other speakers, and it blends in nicely to your living room space.
$99.99 at Target (originally $179.99)
13
Target
Keurig K-Express coffee maker and milk frother (23% off)
Turn your kitchen into a coffee shop with this Keurig K-Express hot and iced coffee maker. It's a compact machine, perfect for small kitchens, and can be set to brew three sizes of drinks.
$99.99 at Target (originally $129.99)
14
Target
Gourmia 12-function digital air fryer (20% off)
Finally, an air fryer for someone who would burn water. With guided prompts, this kitchen appliance tells you exactly what you need to do to make delicious food. The basket is dishwasher-safe for easy clean up.
$59.99 at Target (originally $74.99)
15
Target
Amazon Fire TV stick with 4K Ultra HD streaming (50% off)
Stream Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+ and Peacock, as well as your favorite music platforms, with this compact Fire TV stick. It works with Alexa voice control and can tell you the weather, change the lights and play music, all from your TV.
$24.99 at Target (originally $49.99)
16
Target
Beats Solo Bluetooth wireless on-ear headphones (50% off)
With a 40-hour battery life, these Beats wireless headphones are the gift that keeps on giving. Connect to your phone, computer or tablet and enjoy the multifunction controls that let you stop and reply content and answer calls.
$99.99 at Target (originally $199.99)
17
Target
Epson EcoTank printer, copier and scanner (28% off)
Ditch those tiny, expensive ink cartridges and embrace the high-capacity ink tank life. This all-in-one office tool prints, copies and scans with ease.
$179.99 at Target (originally $249.99)
18
Target
Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook with Chrome OS (45% off)
A perfect laptop for students or anyone looking for a Chromebook on a budget, this 14-inch Lenovo has up to 10 hours of battery life, updates automatically and has built-in virus protection.
$179.99 at Target (originally $329.99)
19
Target
Westinghouse 65-inch 4K ultra HD Roku Smart TV (50% off)
Turn your home into a movie theater with this 65-inch super-smart TV. It works with Apple AirPlay, Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled devices, and comes with a free Roku Mobile App.
$299.99 at Target (originally $599.99)
20
Target
Springville Wood executive desk (25% off)
Sleek but warm, this wooden desk has contrasting woven panels with a black frame. It measures 54 inches by 30 inches, with twin cabinet spaces and three pull-out drawers.
$300 at Target (originally $400)
21
Target
Vitamix Ascent blender (9% off)
With three settings for hot soups, smoothies and frozen desserts, this Vitamix Ascent blender will consistently prepare fantastic foods. The variable speed control and pulse feature ensure you can achieve the perfect texture and the built-in wireless connectivity in the base is compatible with different Vitamix blender heads.
$499.95 at Target (originally $549.99)
