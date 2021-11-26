All The Best Deals At Target's Black Friday Sale

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Attention, patient holiday shoppers! The wait is over — it’s finally time for the official Target Black Friday Sale! They’re offering incredible savings and deals on all your favorite things, including electronics, home goods, appliances, games and more. These are their best deals of the year, and they don’t disappoint.
Advertisement
1
24% off Apple Airpods Pro since these wireless earbuds are ultra comfy (especially compared to older, non-pro models) and have awesome active noise-cancelling, so you can really immerse yourself in your favorite tunes, podcasts, and more.
2
40% off Bose noise-canceling wireless headphones if you want to tune out everything and only hear your audio in ultra high-quality.
3
40% off a Sodastream sparkling water maker to easily turn still water into bubbly, carbonated water instead (which just might help you stay more hydrated).
4
38% off a Jetson all-terrain hoverboard with light-up wheels and a Bluetooth speaker so you can cruise around looking cool and jamming out to your fave tunes. So fun!
5
40% off a wired gaming headset because it's got memory foam ear cushions for extreme comfort, dual-drivers for excellent audio, and a professional-level noise-canceling microphone for clear chatting.
6
49% off a Google Nest Mini so you can have a cute and compact speaker that can also be used to control your home with simple voice commands, like, "Hey Google: turn up the heat, dim the lights, and turn on the TV."
7
30% off a tv wall mount if you're ready to watch all your fave shows and movies at eye level (as long as your tv is between 18 and 80" inches, which it probably is).
8
44% off a Keurig mini to quickly brew a single-serving of your favorite k-pod coffee, no ground coffee or beans required – save space, effort, and time!
9
33% off a Theragun pro because this massage gun delivers professional smart percussive therapy (a.k.a. ultimate muscle relaxation) with a customizable speed range and up to 60 lbs of no-stall force. You can also connect to the app to try out a preset routine or create your own.
10
50% off an Amazon Fire HD Kids tablet to keep those young, curious minds engaged with educational Amazon Kids+ and other online content, but safely, thanks to the parental controls.
11
40% off a Roku 4K streaming stick that turns any tv into a smart tv, letting you easily stream content from Netflix, Hulu, and all your other favorite media apps in high-def, as well as giving you free access to tons of Roku tv channels.
12
A mini vibrating massage ball because taking care of your muscles is one of the best forms of self-care.
13
A fourth-gen Amazon Echo that turns days and nights at home into a party. Have the Echo turn the lights on and off, blast your favorite songs, entertain you with jokes and more!
14
20% off an egg bite maker for a super cute and practical addition to your kitchen – this lil baby can easily make four egg bites (aka mini omelet muffins) in just ten minutes.
15
33% off a boxing kit with everything you need for some at-home kickboxing sessions: training gloves, hand wrap, heavy punching bag, and wooden beam hanger. (It's also a great way way to relieve some stress during the holidays, just saying).
16
40% off an Instapot with air fryer because this essential kitchen appliance truly does it all: pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté, broil, dehydrate, roast, air fry, and most important of all – saves you time!!
17
20% off a Tile bluetooth-enabled tracking device so you never have to worry about misplacing your keys again (or whatever else you attach the tile to).
18
43% off a Roomba e5 since this robot vacuum has five times the power-lifting suction and a three-stage cleaning system to really get those floors clean, especially if they're covered in pet hair.
19
A pair of Amazon Blink wifi outdoor security cameras to monitor your home day and night, and in all weather – and for added peace of mind, you can set up motion detection alerts.
20
20% off a Casper hybrid mattress since it's got three layers of foam and springs to provide a supportive and cooling medium-firm sleep surface.
21
20% off a Ninja professional blender to crush, blend, puree, and process anything and everything in the kitchen to make soups, smoothies, and more!
22
33% off a Hp touchscreen chromebook that can easily handle all your school and work tasks, but also has a high-quality HD screen and stereo speakers for those Netflix binge sessions.
23
50% off a Catan board game if you love playing strategy games with your friends and family.
Black Friday Sales 2021