Shopping

All The Best Deals At Target's Black Friday Sale

Save big on Apple Airpods Pro, KitchenAid stand mixers, smart devices, and more.
Cierra Cowan, Buzzfeed Shopping

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Attention, patient holiday shoppers! The wait is over — it’s finally time for the official Target Black Friday Sale! They’re offering incredible savings and deals on all your favorite things, including electronics, home goods, appliances, games and more. These are their best deals of the year, and they don’t disappoint.

But hurry! The deals only last through Saturday, and things are gonna sell out fast. Here are some of the best deals from the sale:

1
24% off Apple Airpods Pro since these wireless earbuds are ultra comfy (especially compared to older, non-pro models) and have awesome active noise-cancelling, so you can really immerse yourself in your favorite tunes, podcasts, and more.
Target
Promising review: "I was super anti-airpods when the first generation didn't fit my ears. These fit perfect and are amazing at noise cancellation and my favorites at the gym (I used to use Sony XMs)." —Selina

Price:$189.99 (originally $249.99)
2
40% off Bose noise-canceling wireless headphones if you want to tune out everything and only hear your audio in ultra high-quality.
Target
Man, do these things work! Everytime I slip them over my ears (they're ultra comfy btw) and turn on the noise-canceling, it's like magic – poof! The outside world disappears, and it's just me and my music. The first time I listened to my favorite album, I swear, it sounded like entirely new music – the sound quality is just outstanding. Promising review: "These headphones drown out the kids, let me talk to my wife while I’m working, and are great for sleeping when I want silence and she’s got a fan going. Worth every penny." —Idaho Dad

Price:$179.99 (originally $299.99, available in two colors)
3
40% off a Sodastream sparkling water maker to easily turn still water into bubbly, carbonated water instead (which just might help you stay more hydrated).
Target
Promising review: "Bought it for my wife for her birthday. It does exactly what it says. It is nice and sleek, and very modern. Easy to install and use. The one word: refreshing." —mrcricks

Price:$59.99 (originally $99.99, available in four colors)
4
38% off a Jetson all-terrain hoverboard with light-up wheels and a Bluetooth speaker so you can cruise around looking cool and jamming out to your fave tunes. So fun!
Target
Promising review: "We love it! Such a cool Hoover Board. The battery life is great and it functions properly! My daughter loves it!" —LarriG

Price:$99.99 (originally $159.99, available in three colors)
5
40% off a wired gaming headset because it's got memory foam ear cushions for extreme comfort, dual-drivers for excellent audio, and a professional-level noise-canceling microphone for clear chatting.
Target
Promising review: "Bought these for myself and I LOVE them! Great sound, great quality and even GREATER fit/feel." —Babyyybat13

Price:$47.99 (originally $79.99)
6
49% off a Google Nest Mini so you can have a cute and compact speaker that can also be used to control your home with simple voice commands, like, "Hey Google: turn up the heat, dim the lights, and turn on the TV."
Target
Promising review: "We love our Google mini to listen to music and to set the morning alarm." —Spikette

Price:$24.99 (originally $49, available in three colors)
7
30% off a tv wall mount if you're ready to watch all your fave shows and movies at eye level (as long as your tv is between 18 and 80" inches, which it probably is).
Target
Promising review: "I was skeptical with the price differential between this full motion mount and several competitors… but rest assured, this thing is awesome! It's holding a massive 70" TV steady! The holes in the part of the mount that attach to the wall are spaced out enough that you’re guarenteed to hit two studs in the wall (for maximum support). The metal construction of the extending arm itself is quality, and I have zero worries about it being able to support a large TV. The mount sits fairly low profile in its home position, and it’s a piece of cake to put together! Buying another for our TV upstairs!" —Cole

Price:$59.49 (originally $84.99)
8
44% off a Keurig mini to quickly brew a single-serving of your favorite k-pod coffee, no ground coffee or beans required – save space, effort, and time!
Target
Promising review: "Brews a quick custom cup of coffee. Easy to use and compact." —Chill

Price:$49.99 (originally $89.99, available in six colors)
9
33% off a Theragun pro because this massage gun delivers professional smart percussive therapy (a.k.a. ultimate muscle relaxation) with a customizable speed range and up to 60 lbs of no-stall force. You can also connect to the app to try out a preset routine or create your own.
Target
Promising review: "Where has this Theragun been all of my life? Invigorated my muscles after long brisk walk. Muscles felt refreshed as if I had an ice bath. Worth every penny. Highly recommend." —20 pearl gir

lPrice:$399.99 (originally $599.99)
10
50% off an Amazon Fire HD Kids tablet to keep those young, curious minds engaged with educational Amazon Kids+ and other online content, but safely, thanks to the parental controls.
Target
Promising review: "Kids love the tablets. Durable for small children. Great picture and it has games that the boys love. Great Tablet." —Mommacruz6

Price:$69.99 (originally $139.99, available in two colors)
11
40% off a Roku 4K streaming stick that turns any tv into a smart tv, letting you easily stream content from Netflix, Hulu, and all your other favorite media apps in high-def, as well as giving you free access to tons of Roku tv channels.
Target
Promising review: "Easy to install, super versatile with so many streaming options including free content from Roku. Plus, the Roku app makes it easy to not have to worry about where the remote is!!" —Cass

Price:$29.99 (originally $49.99)
12
A mini vibrating massage ball because taking care of your muscles is one of the best forms of self-care.
Target
Promising review: "Easy to use! I keep it with me at all times, I have one in my home and one in my gym bag. Great for stimulating blood flow to my shoulders by squeezing ball in hand. Also great for targeting glutes!" —Hayder

Price:$79 (originally $99.99)
13
A fourth-gen Amazon Echo that turns days and nights at home into a party. Have the Echo turn the lights on and off, blast your favorite songs, entertain you with jokes and more!
Target
Promising review: "BUY IT NOW! It’s the best thing ever. Super easy to set up. It can do so much can’t believe I didn’t purchase sooner." —TP

Price:$59.99 (originally $99.99, available in three colors)
14
20% off an egg bite maker for a super cute and practical addition to your kitchen – this lil baby can easily make four egg bites (aka mini omelet muffins) in just ten minutes.
Target
The maker comes with four silicone cups that easily release the egg bites, a one-year warranty, and a recipe guide for added inspiration!

Promising review: "We love the egg bite maker. First off, it’s cute and the color is great. It worked exactly as I expected, and the egg bites are similar to ones sold @ Starbucks.Easy to use: fill the cups, add water and let it do its magic. The tops of the egg bites even browned a little." –mariasle

Price:$19.99 (originally $24.99)
15
33% off a boxing kit with everything you need for some at-home kickboxing sessions: training gloves, hand wrap, heavy punching bag, and wooden beam hanger. (It's also a great way way to relieve some stress during the holidays, just saying).
Target
Promising review: "It came with everything in the picture, and it is worth the money." —5stars

Price:$139.99 (originally $208.99)
16
40% off an Instapot with air fryer because this essential kitchen appliance truly does it all: pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté, broil, dehydrate, roast, air fry, and most important of all – saves you time!!
Target
Promising review: "Used the air fryer function for the first time last night. Super easy to use and clean up was also simple. Highly recommend." —MegMerv

Price:$119.99 (originally $199.99)
17
20% off a Tile bluetooth-enabled tracking device so you never have to worry about misplacing your keys again (or whatever else you attach the tile to).
Target
Price:$19.99 (originally $24.99)
18
43% off a Roomba e5 since this robot vacuum has five times the power-lifting suction and a three-stage cleaning system to really get those floors clean, especially if they're covered in pet hair.
Target
Promising review: "Goodbye Dyson, hello iRobot! I purchased two of the e5 models and I am beyond happy with my purchase! I programmed my new bots to run every night at midnight. They clean the living room, family room, hallways, laundry room, dining room, guest bathroom and kitchen in 1.5 hours. We have our bots clean bedrooms during the day. This is the best purchase I’ve made in a while. If you have children, or pets that shed or bring in dust or dirt then you understand the struggle. If you’re considering buying one, do it! Trust me, it’s worth it! Mom of three kids and four fur babies." —Techgirl

Price:$199.99 (originally $349.99)
19
A pair of Amazon Blink wifi outdoor security cameras to monitor your home day and night, and in all weather – and for added peace of mind, you can set up motion detection alerts.
Target
Promising review: "These cameras have clear quality, easy set-up, and easy-to-use app." —Jbos

Price:$99.99 (originally $179.99)
20
20% off a Casper hybrid mattress since it's got three layers of foam and springs to provide a supportive and cooling medium-firm sleep surface.
Target
Price:$796+ (originally $995+, available in sizes Twin—California King)
21
20% off a Ninja professional blender to crush, blend, puree, and process anything and everything in the kitchen to make soups, smoothies, and more!
Target
Promising review: "Does it all. Breaks ice, makes margaritas. Also blends to make pots de creme. VERY sharp and strong." —Mixmaster

Price:$79.99 (originally $99.99)
22
33% off a Hp touchscreen chromebook that can easily handle all your school and work tasks, but also has a high-quality HD screen and stereo speakers for those Netflix binge sessions.
Target
Promising review: "I was hesitant to get one with a touchscreen because it’s not something I would really use or benefit from. Anyway, I could not be happier with this purchase and was blown away at the quality of this laptop. The color on the front is so unique and the screen is such high quality. One of my biggest issues with my older model chrome book was the low res screen but this one is as clear as an HD tv. It’s fast and the 14” screen is the perfect size. If you are on the fence about this model, I would absolutely recommend getting it. I work from home and am on this chrome book between 10 and 12 hours a day and have zero issues. Excellent battery life as well. Look and feel of the inside and keyboard is comparable to a MacBook without the backlit keys." —Katiec

Price:$239.99 (originally $359.99)
23
50% off a Catan board game if you love playing strategy games with your friends and family.
Target
Catan is one of my absolute favorite board games. It definitely requires strategy and clever thinking, but it's not one of those super long and almost impossibly difficult to follow strategy games.

Promising review: "Settlers who do not settle. A really challenging strategy game that cannot be played the same way twice. loads of fun!" —Castle

Price:$22 (originally $44)
Black Friday Sales 2021
shoppingBlack Fridaytargetsales