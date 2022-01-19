Though Black History Month officially begins Feb. 1, Target has already released its 8th annual Black History Month collection , called “Black Beyond Measure.” The collection includes a variety of Black -owned products such as home decor items, apparel , jewelry, kitchen accessories and stationery.

As in previous years, this limited-time collection also includes collaborations with Black artists and designers, plus pieces specifically designed by students at historically Black colleges and universities thanks to Target’s HBCU Design Challenge .

Celebrate the 52nd Black History Month by supporting and buying from Black designers, graphic artists and brands. To help you tailor your shopping list, we’ve listed some of the best items Target is offering in this year’s collection. You can shop the entire collection at Target.com now through February or until items sell out.