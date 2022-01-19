The Best Items From Target's New Black History Month Collection

Shop everything from home decor to jewelry to hoodies and shirts designed by HBCU students.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

A<a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targetbhmcollection-KristenAdaway-011822-&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fblack-history-month-we-are-the-future-tote-handbag-olive-green%2F-%2FA-83747039" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" &#x22;We Are The Future&#x22; tote handbag" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61e309fee4b0c6802ee7696e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targetbhmcollection-KristenAdaway-011822-&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fblack-history-month-we-are-the-future-tote-handbag-olive-green%2F-%2FA-83747039" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> "We Are The Future" tote handbag</a> and <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targetbhmcollection-KristenAdaway-011822-&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fjam-rico-black-history-month-earrings-multipack-gold%2F-%2FA-83842548" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Jam + Rico earrings" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61e309fee4b0c6802ee7696e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targetbhmcollection-KristenAdaway-011822-&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fjam-rico-black-history-month-earrings-multipack-gold%2F-%2FA-83842548" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Jam + Rico earrings</a> from Target's new Black History Month collection.
Target
A "We Are The Future" tote handbag and Jam + Rico earrings from Target's new Black History Month collection.

Though Black History Month officially begins Feb. 1, Target has already released its 8th annual Black History Month collection, called “Black Beyond Measure.” The collection includes a variety of Black-owned products such as home decor items, apparel, jewelry, kitchen accessories and stationery.

As in previous years, this limited-time collection also includes collaborations with Black artists and designers, plus pieces specifically designed by students at historically Black colleges and universities thanks to Target’s HBCU Design Challenge.

Celebrate the 52nd Black History Month by supporting and buying from Black designers, graphic artists and brands. To help you tailor your shopping list, we’ve listed some of the best items Target is offering in this year’s collection. You can shop the entire collection at Target.com now through February or until items sell out.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
A pillow with an Adinkra symbol
Target
Designed by artist Candice Luter, this square pillow features a textured design inspired by the Adinkra symbol of knowledge (Adinkra are representative symbols from Ghana). It measures 18 x 18 inches.

Get it for $20.
2
A head wrap by Cee Cee's Closet NYC
Target
Protect and accessorize your hair with this breathable, colorful head wrap that measures 72 x 18 inches. It's from Cee Cee's Closet NYC, which offers African-inspired prints in their head wraps, clothing and jewelry.

Get it for $20.
3
A "Stay Strong" baseball cap
Target
This satin-lined baseball cap is made of 100% cotton and features a raised unity fist motif. It was designed by Raleigh-based artist Mikenzi Jones.

Get it for $12.
4
Art prints by Naledi Tshegofatso Modupi
Target
Add some new art to your walls by grabbing this art print set by South Africa-based illustrator Naledi Tshegofatso Modupi. Both prints fit any standard 11 x 14-inch frame.

Get them for $9.99.
5
Jam+Rico earring pack
Target
Upgrade your (or someone else's) jewelry collection with this set from Jam+Rico. It comes with two gold-tone pairs of earrings and one ear cuff.

Get it for $10.
6
Goldmine & Coco's 2022 calendar
Target
Whether you're looking for a planner for the new year or you just love a good stationery brand, this spiral-bound calendar from Goldmine & Coco features their most popular designs on each page and stickers for decorating each month.

Get it for $9.99.
7
A ceramic and woven catchall bowl
Target
Another design from Candice Luter is this catchall bowl, which has a ceramic base with woven rattan around the top perimeter. It measures 4 inches tall, 9 inches wide and 6 inches deep.

Get it for $20.
8
An All Across Africa coaster set
Target
Get your home guests-ready with this coaster set handcrafted in Rwanda. Each is made using organic dyes and all-natural raffia fibers.

Get it for $12.
9
A "We Are The Future" tote bag
Target
For the person who has a lot of stuff, this tote bag is sure to fit it all. It's approximately 14 by 18 inches and has double shoulder handles. It's designed by Blu, the owner of North Carolina-based brand Black Boy Be.

Get it for $25.
10
A three-pack of journals designed by HBCU students
Target
Use these 64-page journals to jot down reminders, make grocery lists or self-reflect. They were designed by the winners of Target's HBCU Black History Month Challenge: Kah'milah from Florida A&M University, Trey from Hampton University and Sharone from Bowie State University.

Get it for $7.99.
11
A hoodie designed by an HBCU student
Target
Part of Target's HBCU Black History Month Challenge, this graphic hoodie was designed Sharone, a winner from Bowie State University. It features colorful hands coming together.

Get it for $20.
12
Mid-rise leggings from J. Dow Fitness
Target
Make your workout routine more fun with this pair of stretchy leggings by active wear brand J. Dow Fitness. The mid-rise leggings feature a geometric pattern of purple, pink and orange shapes. Sizes range from XS to XXL.

Get them for $25.
Vavvoune Riya

13 Black-Owned Handbags To Add To Your Collection

shoppingblack womenblack voicesblack history monthtarget