Target’s BOGO Half-Off Swim Sale Will Have You Ready For Swimsuit Season Early

Target's having a BOGO half-off sale on swimsuits right now so you'll have yours ready for all the sunny days ahead.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Get ahead of swimsuit season with Target's sale happening until the weekend.
You still might be shivering through the cold, but the the good news is that sunnier days are coming.

As we coast into Spring Break and Memorial Day, you might need a new swimsuit for all those vacations you’re planning on taking.

Fortunately, Target’s having a swimsuit sale right now so you can stock up way before you unpack your spring wardrobe. Until Saturday, Feb. 22, you can buy one swimsuit and get one half-off.

So now’s your chance to snag bikini bottoms that’ll match your favorite top and one-pieces to pack for a summer getaway.

Check out our favorite swimsuits that are buy one, get one half-off right now at Target:

1
Xhilaration Floral Print Square Neck Bralette Bikini Top
Target
Get this bikini top for $15 and the matching bottom for half-off .
2
Kona Sol Plus Size High Neck Handkerchief Tankini Top
Target
This top is $15 and qualifies for the BOGO half-off deal .
3
Xhilaration Cinch-Front Cut-Out One Piece Swimsuit
Target
This swimsuit is $35 and qualifies for the BOGO half-off deal.
4
Kona Sol V-Neckline One Piece Swimsuit
Target
This swimsuit is $35 and qualifies for the BOGO half-off deal.
5
Xhilaration Scoop Neck Bralette Bikini Top
Target
Get this bikini top for $15 and the matching bottom for half-off.
6
Kona Sol Lace-Up Scallop One Piece Swimsuit
Target
This swimsuit is $35 and qualifies for the BOGO half-off deal.
7
Kona Sol Crochet Trim Plunge One Piece Swimsuit
Target
This swimsuit is $40 and qualifies for the BOGO half-off deal.
8
Aqua Green Plus Size Lace-Up One Piece Swimsuit
Target
This swimsuit is $43 and qualifies for the BOGO half-off deal.
9
Shade & Shore Mesh One Piece Swimsuit
Target
This swimsuit is $40 and qualifies for the BOGO half-off deal.
10
Kona Sol Plus Size Twist Front Bandeau One Piece Swimsuit
Target
This swimsuit is $40 and qualifies for the BOGO half-off deal.
11
Xhilaration Ribbed Bralette Bikini Top
Target
Get this bikini top for $18 and the matching bottom for half-off.
12
Xhilaration Smocked Underwire Bandeau Bikini Top
Target
Get this bikini top for $23 and the matching bottom for half-off.
13
Shade & Shore Ribbed One Piece Swimsuit
Target
This swimsuit is $40 and qualifies for the BOGO half-off deal.
14
Kona Sol Tortoise Ring One Piece Swimsuit
Target
This swimsuit is $35 and qualifies for the BOGO half-off deal.
15
Dreamsuit By Miracle Brands Plus Size Slimming Control One Piece Swimsuit
Target
This swimsuit is $70 and qualifies for the BOGO half-off deal.
16
Kona Sol Ribbed Square Neck Medium Coverage One Piece Swimsuit
Target
This swimsuit is $40 and qualifies for the BOGO half-off deal.
17
Kona Sol Ribbed Zipper Medium Coverage One Piece Swimsuit
Target
This swimsuit is $40 and qualifies for the BOGO half-off deal.
18
Kona Sol Criss Cross Back Medium Coverage One Piece Swimsuit
Target
This swimsuit is $35 and qualifies for the BOGO half-off deal.
19
Xhilaration Plus Size Strappy Bralette Bikini Top
Target
Get this bikini top for $20 and the matching bottom for half-off.
20
Kona Sol High Neck Keyhole Tankini Top
Target
This top is $25 and qualifies for the BOGO half-off deal.
