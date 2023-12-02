While Target is undoubtedly a destination for a host of pragmatic everyday goods, superfans know that there are a slew of unique, special objects hiding in plain sight among the stacks of bedsheets and Up & Up paper towels.
We take great joy in hunting down these finds, especially when the holiday season rolls around. Nothing is more satisfying than being able to hit checkout on a cart that includes a gift for the hard-to-please design snob on your list along with a fresh three-pack of undershirts.
Even better, many of Target’s best and coolest goods and gewgaws don’t break the $35-dollar threshold, when comparable options from elite, aesthetically-minded retailers can boast triple-digit price tags.
Ahead, we rounded up 14 special gifts that offer more than your average department store find. If you didn’t know any better, you’d think some of these items came from a boutique — but little does anyone know, they actually came from the red dot boutique.
HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.