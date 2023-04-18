Shoppinghomekitchendishes

These Ceramic Bowls Look So High-End — And They Start At Just $10 At Target

From a footed serving bowl to a modern stoneware bowl, these pieces serve luxury for a fraction of the price.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A<a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6437085be4b05765f3802842&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F80oz-porcelain-beaded-footed-serving-bowl-white-threshold-8482%2F-%2FA-79315098" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" footed dish" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6437085be4b05765f3802842" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6437085be4b05765f3802842&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F80oz-porcelain-beaded-footed-serving-bowl-white-threshold-8482%2F-%2FA-79315098" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> footed dish</a>, <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6437085be4b05765f3802842&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F50oz-stoneware-berry-bowl-38-saucer-sunset-taupe-hearth-38-hand-8482-with-magnolia%2F-%2FA-86249984" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="stoneware bowl with drains" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6437085be4b05765f3802842" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6437085be4b05765f3802842&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F50oz-stoneware-berry-bowl-38-saucer-sunset-taupe-hearth-38-hand-8482-with-magnolia%2F-%2FA-86249984" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">stoneware bowl with drains</a> and a <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6437085be4b05765f3802842&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Flarge-stoneware-reactive-glaze-serve-bowl-sour-cream-hearth-38-hand-8482-with-magnolia%2F-%2FA-54511080" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="rustic ceramic fruit bow" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6437085be4b05765f3802842" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6437085be4b05765f3802842&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Flarge-stoneware-reactive-glaze-serve-bowl-sour-cream-hearth-38-hand-8482-with-magnolia%2F-%2FA-54511080" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">rustic ceramic fruit bow</a>l.
Target
A footed dish, stoneware bowl with drains and a rustic ceramic fruit bowl.

When purchased with a discerning eye and a bit of intent, something as simple as a fruit bowl can add a decorative element to a space while also being practical, durable and a good investment. We all need a receptacle for the various fruits that fill our grocery carts, so why not add a bit of style to the space in the process? Whether you’re desperately in need of a vessel for your fruit or simply want to change the look and feel of your countertops with the addition of a new fruit bowl, Target has you covered.

The retailer’s ceramic fruit bowls look so much more expensive than they actually are — and the selection covers a wide range of design aesthetics, from rustic country cottage to modern eclectic. Below, we’ve rounded up nine chic, practical and affordable fruit bowls from Target. Pick one up to add a fresh style element to your kitchen while giving your produce a landing spot that will look great for years to come.

1
Target
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia stoneware berry bowl and saucer
While technically called a berry bowl, this beautiful ceramic bowl and saucer are perfect for any fruit of your choice. The bowl comes in a lovely neutral taupe hue with a buffed brown rim and features side handles and drain holes to get rid of excess water and keep fruit fresh. Best of all, it's dishwasher safe.
$19.99 at Target
2
Target
Threshold porcelain beaded and footed white serving bowl
Add a touch of elegance to your fruitscape with this elevated fruit dish. It'll bring a festive and fancy atmosphere to even a casual weeknight family dinner with it's beaded rim design and smooth glaze finish. It's lightweight, durable and easy to clean.
$25 at Target
3
Target
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia modern rimmed stoneware bowl
Bring a bit of rustic elegance to your home with this lovely stoneware bowl in taupe and natural clay colors. It's both dishwasher- and microwave-safe and has a chic two-tone design. Use it to display and corral your fruit or as a serving dish.
$24.99 at Target
4
Target
Omniware Pagoda stoneware fruit bowl
This fruit bowl is as eclectic as it is low profile. It adds a bit of visual interest without being too kooky and is made of strong and sturdy ceramic stoneware that will never go out of style. It is both microwave- and oven-safe.
$40.99 at Target
5
Target
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia stoneware reactive glaze bowl
Get the look of a country cottage with this beautiful stoneware reactive glaze fruit and serving bowl. It's dishwasher- and microwave-safe and has a lovely glazed finish.
$14.99 at Target
6
Target
Noritake Crestwood Gold Fruit Bowl
Add a bit of luxury to your countertops by using this gilded fruit bowl to store your delicious summertime stone fruits and beyond. It is dishwasher-safe, with a classically ornate design that looks good with everything.
$17.99 at Target
7
Target
Threshold large basic modern white bowl
I love a simple oversized bowl that won't take up too much space or pull focus. This lovely modern bowl works with a wide range of aesthetics, can hold all your fave fruits and is both microwave- and dishwasher-safe.
$20 at Target
8
Target
Noritake Raptures fruit bowl
If you loved the golden vibes of the first Noritake dish but want something a bit more modern and freewheeling, then this splashy fruit bowl does the trick. This dishwasher-safe item is also available in a platinum hue if gold is a bit much for your taste.
$22.99 at Target
9
Target
Threshold stoneware Westfield white serving bowl
This bowl has embossed detailing around the silhouette that gives it a bit of personality but isn't ostentatious. It's microwave- and dishwasher-safe and is a versatile, multifunctional addition to any kitchen. And you can't beat that price.
$10 at Target
