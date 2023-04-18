These Ceramic Bowls Look So High-End — And They Start At Just $10 At Target

When purchased with a discerning eye and a bit of intent, something as simple as a fruit bowl can add a decorative element to a space while also being practical, durable and a good investment. We all need a receptacle for the various fruits that fill our grocery carts, so why not add a bit of style to the space in the process? Whether you’re desperately in need of a vessel for your fruit or simply want to change the look and feel of your countertops with the addition of a new fruit bowl, Target has you covered.
The retailer’s ceramic fruit bowls look so much more expensive than they actually are — and the selection covers a wide range of design aesthetics, from rustic country cottage to modern eclectic. Below, we’ve rounded up nine chic, practical and affordable fruit bowls from Target. Pick one up to add a fresh style element to your kitchen while giving your produce a landing spot that will look great for years to come.