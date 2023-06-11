Target Target's $10 mesh tote bag

Now is a great time to prep your beach-vacation essentials. But most crucially, you’ll need to find that just-right large tote since any old bag won’t do. The perfect beach bag needs to be roomy enough for your assortment of towels, sandals, snacks, games, a speaker, sunscreen, and books. The bag should be lightweight and sturdy — quick to dry if wet, easy to brush off if it gets buried in the sand. That said, we think the ideal beach bag ought to be mesh.

And it just so happens that the perfect beach bag is right at your neighborhood Target. Reader, for a mere $10, you get a unnecessarily-cute oversized tote (in your choice of six colors) that features drop handles for on-shoulder toting and multiple pockets on the sides and the front.

The polyester mesh is see-through but not totally transparent, and the bag has a capacious interior thanks to its impressive dimensions of 16 inches in height and 20 inches in length. Although the bag is unstructured for packability, it does have a semi-firm bottom so that it retains that bag shape as you fill it up. Customer-submitted photos of the beach bag reveals that the side pockets are sized to hold reusable water bottles or tumblers as well.

The bag has a near-perfect score of 4.9 out of 5 stars from over 1,000 ratings. “I like that it is mesh for beach-going in the future. Looks like sand can easily shake out if needed and it has three exterior pockets for additional carry,” wrote reviewer V.

“I love how tough and big it is for the the price. I was able to fit everything I need for a beach day,” wrote reviewer Heartoflight525, dispelling any notion that mesh might be too delicate of a material. Another customer Etenorio wrote: “The bag is pretty big and so convenient when you go to the beach or even a picnic.”