These Under-$5 Christmas Ornaments From Target Are Totally Unique

Target Ornaments in the shape of a horse, a baguette and a yellow cab

Are your holiday ornaments looking a little tired? Have those school-project macaroni garlands and paper snowflakes lost their charm? Maybe the go-to holiday motifs — snowmen, Santa’s village, angels and candy canes — just don’t feel inspiring.

Who says your tree has to be traditional? Target luckily has a bevy of unique Christmas for jaw-droppingly affordable prices — all under $5, to be exact. Treat yourself to a tree refresh or snag an out of the ordinary gift without breaking the bank.

