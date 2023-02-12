This Affordable Chunky Loafer From Target Is Giving Us Designer Vibes

Target Danica platform loafer

It’s hard to think of an occasion where a loafer doesn’t work. Obviously the shoe fits in at work, but it can pull together your off-duty sweats look with an unexpected twist, add an effortlessness to day dresses and even make for a chic going-out shoe. Gone are the days of uniform penny loafers – these shoes aren’t just for study hall anymore.

Heeled, flatform, and lug sole versions of this classic shoe have all taken hold in today’s dressing. And with designer brands like Marni, Prada and Proenza Schouler sending oversized loafers stomping down the runway in the last few seasons, the options out there can seem eye-poppingly expensive.



Enter this hidden gem from Target: the Danica platform loafers. A little bit Gucci (hi, horsebit buckle detail), this cool-but-wearable loafer is a perfect take on the trend. (Reviewer Franchesca even wrote: “These are the best!! Like having Gucci loafers for $900 less!! Comfortable and beautifully done!!”)

With a 4.1 star rating across 137 reviews, this chic shoe is a clear winner among shoppers. Given that the classic loafer is often seen in black, the caramel brown and white color options feel fresh and just as easy to style. The style is even available in two different widths, so you’re sure you’re going to get your best fit.

“These are the best pair of loafers I’ve ever owned. So comfortable and cute,” wrote Dani in their five star review. Jck2222 wrote that “[t]hese shoes have been the perfect addition to my closet,” adding that “they go with so many outfits and are very comfortable to wear when working on my feet all day!”

