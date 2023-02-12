ShoppingtargetShoes

This Affordable Chunky Loafer From Target Is Giving Us Designer Vibes

With luxury options retailing in the thousands, this pair of trendy lug-soled loafers is much easier to swing at $32.99.

Manager, Changemaker Schools Network

Danica platform <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63e5b07de4b0255caaeaacf1&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-danica-platform-loafers-a-new-day%2F-%2FA-85301185%3Fpreselect%3D85210885%23lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="loafer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63e5b07de4b0255caaeaacf1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63e5b07de4b0255caaeaacf1&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-danica-platform-loafers-a-new-day%2F-%2FA-85301185%3Fpreselect%3D85210885%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">loafer</a>
Target
Danica platform loafer

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

It’s hard to think of an occasion where a loafer doesn’t work. Obviously the shoe fits in at work, but it can pull together your off-duty sweats look with an unexpected twist, add an effortlessness to day dresses and even make for a chic going-out shoe. Gone are the days of uniform penny loafers – these shoes aren’t just for study hall anymore.

Heeled, flatform, and lug sole versions of this classic shoe have all taken hold in today’s dressing. And with designer brands like Marni, Prada and Proenza Schouler sending oversized loafers stomping down the runway in the last few seasons, the options out there can seem eye-poppingly expensive.

Enter this hidden gem from Target: the Danica platform loafers. A little bit Gucci (hi, horsebit buckle detail), this cool-but-wearable loafer is a perfect take on the trend. (Reviewer Franchesca even wrote: “These are the best!! Like having Gucci loafers for $900 less!! Comfortable and beautifully done!!”)

$32.99 at Target

With a 4.1 star rating across 137 reviews, this chic shoe is a clear winner among shoppers. Given that the classic loafer is often seen in black, the caramel brown and white color options feel fresh and just as easy to style. The style is even available in two different widths, so you’re sure you’re going to get your best fit.

“These are the best pair of loafers I’ve ever owned. So comfortable and cute,” wrote Dani in their five star review. Jck2222 wrote that “[t]hese shoes have been the perfect addition to my closet,” adding that “they go with so many outfits and are very comfortable to wear when working on my feet all day!”

While designer option may be out reach right now, this Target pair is much easier to swing at $32.99. Scroll up to get them before they sell out for good.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Florsheim Tux cap toe Oxford

Best Men's Dress Shoes, According To Stylish Men

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

Should You Choose A Midwife Or An OB-GYN? What Pregnant People Need To Know

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

Do Your Partner’s Disgusting Eating Habits Drive You Crazy? Read This.

Food & Drink

These Are The Most-Searched Super Bowl Dips In Every State

Work/Life

Black People Who Follow This Common Career Advice Face Backlash From White Managers

Parenting

6 Simple Questions To Ask Kids When They Share ‘News’ They Saw Online

Wellness

Read This If You Cry When Your Sports Team Wins

Shopping

38 Travel Products For Anyone Who Thrives On Planning Ahead

Shopping

43 Genius Products You'll Probably Wish You Bought A Long, Long Time Ago

Shopping

37 Things Under $25 That'll Help Solve Your Winter Home Problems

Shopping

Reviewers Are Very Obsessed With This $30 Backpack From Target

Shopping

Walmart Has Some Really Affordable Snow Gear For Kids

Food & Drink

Those ‘Boneless Wings’ You Love Are Just A Tasty Culinary Lie

Shopping

This Gel Seat Cushion Helps My Sciatica And It's 41% Off On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

Lanshin Is The Authentic Gua Sha Brand You Should Know About

Shopping

I Found The Best Low-Profile Winter Walking Shoe

Shopping

Experts Explain Why A Real Down Comforter Is Worth The Splurge

Style & Beauty

There's Still One Big Thing Missing From Fashion Week

Shopping

These Black-Owned Etsy Shops Will Be Your New Favorite Spot For Handmade Goods

Parenting

30 Questions To Ask Your Kid Beyond 'How Was Your Day?'

Shopping

The Snail Serum That TikTok Is Obsessed With Is 50% Off At Amazon

Shopping

34 Quick And Easy Beauty Products That All Lazy People Need To Know About

Food & Drink

5 Spices That Doctors Say Can Improve Your Heart Health

Wellness

Why Are My Boobs So Itchy?

Shopping

If You Devoured Prince Harry's 'Spare,' Check Out These Equally Juicy Celeb Memoirs

Home & Living

5 Tricks To Take Better iPhone Photos At Night, According To Photographers

Wellness

10 Genius Ways To Switch Your Brain Into 'Leisure Mode'

Work/Life

Should Child Acting Just Be Banned Already?

Food & Drink

The Best Cheese For A Cheeseburger, According To Experts Who Actually Know

Shopping

The Black-Owned Brand That’s Making Travel A Little More Seamless And Elegant

Shopping

13 Genuinely Good Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts

Wellness

Maybe It’s Time To Leave Ben Affleck And The ‘Sad Affleck’ Meme Alone

Shopping

32 Things That Pet Owners Who’ve Rescued Pets Swear By

Parenting

20 Funny Tweets About Kids' Strange Birthday Party Themes

Style & Beauty

Massage Therapists Reveal What They Think When You Fall Asleep, Pass Gas Or Worse

Wellness

This Easy Trick Will Help You Complete A Task You've Been Putting Off

Wellness

This Is One Of The Biggest Warning Signs You May Experience A Stroke

Food & Drink

7 Foods You Had No Idea You Can Make In The Microwave

Shopping

Order Your Valentine's Day Flowers NOW. You're Seriously Running Out Of Time.

Shopping

Reviewers Really, Really Love These Target Sweatpants