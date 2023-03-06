Shoppinghometargetsales

Psst: Target Is Offering A Members-Only Sale On Some Springy Goods

For one week only, Target Circle members can get up to 20% off on swimwear, skin care, bedding and more.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63fe0ee0e4b08b1402e01dd2&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fbyoma-melting-cleansing-balm-2-12oz%2F-%2FA-86883092" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Byoma&#x27;s melting balm cleanser" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63fe0ee0e4b08b1402e01dd2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63fe0ee0e4b08b1402e01dd2&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fbyoma-melting-cleansing-balm-2-12oz%2F-%2FA-86883092" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Byoma's melting balm cleanser</a>, <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63fe0ee0e4b08b1402e01dd2&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fmen-s-7-geometric-print-swim-trunks-goodfellow-co%2F-%2FA-84218849" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Men&#x27;s Goodfellow &#x26; Co geometric print swim trunks" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63fe0ee0e4b08b1402e01dd2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63fe0ee0e4b08b1402e01dd2&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fmen-s-7-geometric-print-swim-trunks-goodfellow-co%2F-%2FA-84218849" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Men's Goodfellow & Co geometric print swim trunks</a> and a <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63fe0ee0e4b08b1402e01dd2&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ffloral-bunny-printed-easter-hand-towel-white-threshold-8482%2F-%2FA-86305753" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Threshold floral bunny hand towel" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63fe0ee0e4b08b1402e01dd2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63fe0ee0e4b08b1402e01dd2&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ffloral-bunny-printed-easter-hand-towel-white-threshold-8482%2F-%2FA-86305753" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Threshold floral bunny hand towel</a>
Target
Byoma's melting balm cleanser, Men's Goodfellow & Co geometric print swim trunks and a Threshold floral bunny hand towel

Attention, Target lovers: The time has come to stock up on some essential spring goods. Now through March 11, Target Circle members can get up to 20% off a variety of categories, including swimwear, bedding and skin care as part of Target Circle Week.

Since these deals are member-exclusive, you’ll of course need to become a Target Circle member if you aren’t one already. But don’t worry, it’s totally free to sign up, and then you’ll be able to shop the deals in-store, online and via the Target app.

Plus, as a member, you’ll still be eligible for a bunch of great benefits even after the week-long sale is over, like getting 5% off a single purchase for your birthday, earning 1% when you shop to redeem during a future Target purchase and personalized offers on your favorite products.

If you need some inspiration on which items to pick up during Target Circle Week, check out the standout products below or shop all the deals at Target.com.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Skin care

Target
Byoma melting balm cleanser
Melt away your makeup after a long day with this dermatologist-tested balm cleanser. It contains a blend of olive fruit, sea buckthorn and grapeseed oils to leave your skin hydrated and nourished after cleansing.
$11.99 at Target (originally $14.99)
Target
La Roche-Posay purifying foaming face wash
This daily face wash contains ingredients like La Roche-Posay's prebiotic thermal spring water, niacinamide and ceramide-3 to gently cleanse your skin and retain its moisture.
$15.67 at Target (originally $19.59)

Bedding and bath

Target
Jungalow's Sun in the Water comforter and sham set
This eye-catching, lightweight bedding set includes one pillow sham and a matching comforter that has corner tassel accents. It's currently available in twin and twin XL sizes, but stock may change.
$47.20+ at Target (originally $59+)
Target
Threshold bath rug
Bring in spring with this floral bath rug that measures 17 by 24 inches. It's made of a heavyweight fabric and has a latex backing so it stays in place.
$8 at Target (originally $10)
Target
Threshold floral bunny hand towel
Bunny lovers, this hand towel's for you. It's made from 100% super soft cotton.
$4 at Target (originally $5)
Target
Casaluna medium down alternative pillow
In case it's time to replace your pillows, go for this washable option of medium density for comfy support. It's made with a premium down alternative fill and comes in standard and king sizes.
$20 at Target (originally $25)

Swim

Target
Men's Goodfellow & Co geometric print swim trunks
Hit the beach in style with these geometric print trunks that have a 7-inch inseam. They're available in sizes XS-5XL and in black, lavender and orange.
$12 at Target (originally $15)
Target
Cat & Jack girls swim set
This adorable watermelon-themed 2-piece swimsuit comes in girls sixes XS-XXL. It includes a bandeau bikini top and swim bottom.
$13.60 at Target (originally $17)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Small teal geo pattern vase

The Prettiest Vases At Target Because You Need To Be Surrounded With Flowers Right Now

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

The 5 Biggest Myths About Pregnancy And Exercise, According To Experts

Parenting

People Are Quick To Comfort Those Who Experience Miscarriage. What About Their Partners?

Food & Drink

Pro Bakers Share The Store-Bought Brownie Mixes They Swear By

Travel

Flying Soon? Here’s How To Get Free Upgrades And Other Perks.

Travel

16 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Vermont

Parenting

What We Can Learn From Brian Austin Green And Vanessa Marcil’s Co-Parenting Drama

Shopping

24 Shoes That Really Were Made For Walking

Shopping

46 Practical Things You Don't Realize You Need Until You Buy A House

Wellness

The Most Common Long COVID Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

Shopping

Under-$50 Dresses From Walmart That You’ll Look Forward To Wearing

Food & Drink

TikTok Claims This Common Cooking Oil Is 'Toxic.' Do Experts Agree?

Shopping

Stop Fighting With Technology And Start Embracing It With These 48 Gadgets

Shopping

8 Reviewer-Approved Jeans You Can Buy At Target

Shopping

This Expensive-Looking Swivel Chair Will Almost Certainly Sell Out Again

Shopping

No More Stalling: Here Are 25 Things That The Time Has Finally Come To Get

Shopping

If You Spill A Lot, Try These Internet-Favorite Stain Removers

Shopping

16 Things That Will Help You Get Through Airport Security Faster

Wellness

4 Signs You’re Experiencing Secondhand Stress (And What To Do About It)

Style & Beauty

The TikTok Trend That Dentists Are Begging People To Stop Doing At Home

Parenting

Is It Actually OK To Come Empty-Handed To A 'No Gifts' Party?

Relationships

This Woman Put Her Boyfriend On A Performance Improvement Plan

Relationships

Is ‘Anchoring Bias’ Affecting Your Relationships? Here’s What To Look Out For.

Wellness

This Type Of Cancer Is Rising Among Young People. Here Are The Signs To Watch For.

Shopping

28 Dupes That Are Way Cheaper Than The Originals But Just As Good

Food & Drink

Bars Need To Be A Safer Place For Everyone. Meet One Of The Women Making It Happen.

Shopping

9 Highly Rated Makeup Sponges That Cost Way Less Than The Beauty Blender

Shopping

Everything We Know About The $2,600 Skin Laser That’s All Over Instagram

Work/Life

8 Ways Anxiety Pops Up When You Have A Toxic Boss

Work/Life

Here’s Why You Should Use DoorDash To Get Your Groceries Delivered

Paid for by DoorDash
Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

19 Items That Have Saved Reviewers And HuffPost Editors Money

Wellness

The Perimenopause Symptom We Don't Talk About Nearly Enough

Parenting

The Part Of A Mom's Mental Load That We Don't Talk About Enough

Shopping

These Skin Care Ingredients Are Actually Worth The Money, According To A Cosmetic Chemist

Shopping

This Brand Is Modernizing Hair Removal With The Help Of An Old-School Tool

Food & Drink

Why Are People Eating Oranges In The Shower On TikTok?

Shopping

These Target Vases Look Like They Cost Hundreds More Than They Actually Do

Shopping

13 Quality Sex Toys That Don't Cost More Than $50

Shopping

9 Customer-Approved Cozy Bathrobes That Are Under $50