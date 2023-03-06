Psst: Target Is Offering A Members-Only Sale On Some Springy Goods

Attention, Target lovers: The time has come to stock up on some essential spring goods. Now through March 11, Target Circle members can get up to 20% off a variety of categories, including swimwear, bedding and skin care as part of Target Circle Week.

Since these deals are member-exclusive, you’ll of course need to become a Target Circle member if you aren’t one already. But don’t worry, it’s totally free to sign up, and then you’ll be able to shop the deals in-store, online and via the Target app.

Advertisement

Plus, as a member, you’ll still be eligible for a bunch of great benefits even after the week-long sale is over, like getting 5% off a single purchase for your birthday, earning 1% when you shop to redeem during a future Target purchase and personalized offers on your favorite products.

If you need some inspiration on which items to pick up during Target Circle Week, check out the standout products below or shop all the deals at Target.com.