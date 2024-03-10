ShoppingShoessneakers

Target Reviewers Say That These Are The Most Comfortable Sneakers For Women

These are the styles reviewers say will give you happy feet.
Whether you’re running distances long and short, running against the clock at work, running errands, or running the social scene, keeping your feet comfy at all times is clutch for maximum performance and enjoyment. We’ve rounded up the most comfortable women’s sneakers at Target that have reviewers running back to buy more. And you don’t need to run to the store to get them.

These fashionable, functional and foot-friendly styles have put a spring in the step of frugal and savvy shoppers like yourself who love a good online deal. From eye-catching kicks from top athletic brands like Reebok, to beautiful basics from Universal Thread, here are the women’s sneakers reviewers say will go easy on your feet and your budget.

1
Universal Thread Persephone sneakers
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

Available in four colors, this stylish sneaker from Universal Thread also has a bit of a shimmer for flair. Reviewers are giving them high marks for their cushion and lift, making them comfortable, functional and fashionable. Dolce Vita fans are flocking to scoop up these comfy alternatives.

Promising review: “I wanted the designer version of these shoes but was not sure about the look so I tried these first. I don't need to buy the designer ones! These are so comfortable and wear great. They look great with wide leg jeans and give you a little lift. Perfect.” -— Tuckerboo
$42.99 at Target
2
S Sport by Skechers Rummie slip-on sneakers
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

An affordable sneaker from Skechers that feels like you’re walking on a cloud. The no-fuss pull-on function means you don’t have to worry about the length of your laces tripping you up or squeezing your feet. Win-win. Available in sizes 6-11.

Promising review: “The most comfortable tennis shoes I've had probably ever! 😍😍😍 So lightweight and well cushioned!” — Laniebelles
$29.99 at Target
3
A New Day Reese memory foam insole sneakers
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Who doesn’t love an affordable sneaker with versatility? This black, quilted slip-on from A New Day — which one reviewer likened to a pricier version by Steve Madden — is both comfortable enough to get through a workday on your feet and chic enough to pair with a trendy evening ensemble. Available in medium sizes 6-11 and wide sizes 5-12. (Size 11 is currently out of stock).

Promising review: “Super comfortable, I wear them almost everyday to work! They hold up nice and are a great price!” — Amu A
$19.99 at Target
4
Reebok Princess sneakers
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Reviewers overwhelmingly agree they will keep coming back to buy this Reebok sneaker, with some even sharing the love and buying them for friends and family. With its classic look, soft feel and comfortable fit and performance, it’s the go-to shoe for those on the go. Available in black and white in sizes 5-11.5.

Promising review: “Great fit. Soft and doesn't need to be broken in. I wore these as an RN for many years, and now wear them everyday for the comfort.” — Moe
$55 at Target
5
Universal Thread Courtney sneakers
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

The neutral color palette is as soft as the memory foam insoles in these Universal Thread sneakers, but the allover stitched detailing gives them a subtle sharpness, so you can live on the edge while walking on cloud nine. These casually cool kicks are available in sizes 6-11.

Promising review: “They fit so well and have plenty of support! Super stylish and comfy at a low cost!” — Skye G
$34.99 at Target
6
Wild Fable Lola sneakers
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Reviewers have fallen in love with the look and feel of these Wild Fable sneakers. From the round toe to the faux leather upper, the design of this funky black and white shoe is just as pleasing as the feel of the memory foam insoles promises to be. Available in sizes 6-11.

Promising Review: “Comfy and stylish. I have two pairs. I bought these to wear for cute/casual outfits and then started wearing them to work where they got super dirty. They're holding up really well and to me are comfy even on my feet for 6/7 hours bartending. I purchased a second pair to have to actually wear out I like them so much!” — LcSmith
$30.00 at Target
7
Reebok ZigWild Trail 6 sneakers
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

For many reviewers, these running shoes from Reebok make them feel like they’re walking on air. Many also love the eye-popping design and color schemes. Whether you’re doing a quick run or logging a long day, these sneakers are made to go the distance. Available in sizes 5-10.

Promising Review: “I originally bought these for my daughter to wear for a breast cancer walk. When they came I loved them so much I got myself a pair too. They are very cute, love the colors and they're super comfortable. Love the purchase!” — Meka
$74.97 at Target
8
Reebok classic nylon performance sneakers
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Like its name suggests, this Reebok shoe is a classic choice for comfort seekers, with reviewers also praising its retro style, versatility and durability. Available in pink or gray color schemes in sizes 5-11.

Promising Review: “This shoe is so comfortable, durable & classic. I love that the shoe takes form to my foot after a few wears. I have plantar fasciitis and this shoe is very supportive.” — AshBeez03
$34.98 at Target
9
ASICS Gel-Pulse 13 running shoes
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Reviewers who sought solid arch support and long distance walkers have given this breathable shoe from ASICS high marks. They’re available in three color combinations, in sizes 6-12.

Promising Review: “These are the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever owned! Wider in the toe box area, extremely soft footbed! I love taking my morning walks wearing these shoes or when traveling they are perfect for walking long distances thru an airport!” — Diana CM
$59.95 at Target
10
Universal Thread Lunea sneakers
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Reviewers looking for a basic Keds-style canvas sneaker love this affordable option from Universal Thread. These machine-washable closet staples go with everything from shorts and skirts, to slacks and sundresses. Available in medium and wide widths and whole sizes only in black (sizes 6-11) and white (sizes 6-12).

Promising Review: “I loooove these shoes. Have been purchasing for years and will continue to purchase. Great quality, great price. Overall just an amazing value for the price and a staple.” — Purkiki
$14.99 at Target

