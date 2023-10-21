Target Acrylic drinkware set

Target has a knack for stocking all the things you didn’t know you needed, and their drinkware section is filled with cute (and affordable!) finds. If you’re looking for some inexpensive glasses that can take you from backyard barbecues to holiday dinners, look no further than this Opalhouse acrylic drinkware set.

These lightweight goblets are sold in a pack of four for $16 — and currently on sale for $8.80 — and since they’re made of acrylic you don’t need to worry about them shattering if someone accidentally drops one.

Each glass in the set is a different color, which adds some variety to your tablescape and makes it easier to keep track of whose drinking glass is whose. They’re also massive – each glass holds 15.5 ounces, which one reviewer points out is large enough to hold half a bottle of wine if you’re so inclined.

When the meal is over, cleaning these BPA-free glasses is a breeze since they’re dishwasher-safe when placed in the top rack. Reviewer Rmtarget25 said that the cups have held up great: “No discoloration or warping from many runs in the dishwasher,” the reviewer reported.

This stylish set has more than 30 5-star ratings. One reviewer noted that the cups are “great by the pool,” come in “vibrant colors” and are “a great size to hold any drink.” Reviewer Cara shared that they’ve used these stylish cups all summer long for pool drinks and “get so many compliments.” Reviewer Heymxsealsj is “obsessed” with the cups and said, “they are so fun and feel fancy enough that I can use them with friends over.”