The Best Cooler Bags At Target For Keeping Your Stuff Cold On The Go

Juvale four-person wicker picnic basket set

5 out of 5 starsWhile this may not technically be a cooler bag, it was too great to keep off our list. One side of this picnic basket is insulated to keep your food and beverages chilled, while the other side is packed with included utensils, plates and glasses so you have everything you need for your picnic."This is a beautiful basket. I had been looking for a 4 person picnic basket for a while but was unhappy with the plastic cutlery. The basket is large, sturdy and the pieces included seem good quality."