The Best Cooler Bags At Target For Keeping Your Stuff Cold On The Go

Cooler bags from <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6495152be4b0c0ed59b18cbb&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Figloo-marine-ultra-square-32qt-cooler%2F-%2FA-50277385" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Igloo" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6495152be4b0c0ed59b18cbb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6495152be4b0c0ed59b18cbb&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Figloo-marine-ultra-square-32qt-cooler%2F-%2FA-50277385" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Igloo</a> and <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6495152be4b0c0ed59b18cbb&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fclevermade-eco-coronado-backpack-14-75qt-cooler%2F-%2FA-85614101" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="CleverMade" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6495152be4b0c0ed59b18cbb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6495152be4b0c0ed59b18cbb&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fclevermade-eco-coronado-backpack-14-75qt-cooler%2F-%2FA-85614101" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">CleverMade</a>
A picnic at the park, a day at the beach or that hike you’ve been meaning to plan all year can all be enhanced with ice-cold drinks and chilled sandwiches or fruit. However, lugging around that heavy, hard-sided ice chest to all your outdoor events this summer isn’t a realistic option — unless the rest of your time is spent pumping iron at the gym.

That’s where the cooler bag comes in handy. These upgraded ice chests are made of fabric, come with carrying straps and sometimes can even be worn as backpacks making it super convenient to use them wherever the season takes you. Below, we’ve rounded up the best-rated, best-functioning and most stylish options for cooler bags at Target to help you stay chill this summer.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
CleverMade Eco Coronado backpack cooler
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

It looks like your typical backpack, but this option from CleverMade is actually an adorable ice cooler. You can get it in blue stripes (above) or in a more neutral green.

Promising review: "We love this cooler! It was so nice not to have to drag the typical hard cooler to the beach this year. I fit drinks and lunch for four for an all day trip. It was easy to carry too. Love it!" Crys
$35 at Target
2
Target
Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze zipperless hardbody cooler
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Unlike most fabric coolers, this one from Arctic Zone doesn't have a zipper for even quicker access to your food and beverages. There is a hardbody cover inside that can be removed as needed.

Promising review: "Just what I wanted, spacious and sturdy. Love the colors and the fact that I can just wipe away stains. Also I love the zipper less entry" ThePriceIsRight
$34.99 at Target
3
Target
Igloo Luxe tote cooler bag
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

This may look like a designer bag, but upon closer inspection you'll realize it's actually an Igloo cooler. The straps can even be adjusted to wear it as a crossbody bag.

Promising review: "I love my new lunch bag. I can’t believe it took this long for someone to make a nice looking bag! I got the big tote bag in cognac and I use it every single day. It looks so nice walking into work with a professional looking bag instead of the old brightly colored one I used to carry. I love that I can fit my coffee, water, lunch, and snacks in there with room to spare. This bag also keeps my lunch cold way better than my old bag. Overall, a great buy!" — BrieW
$129.99 at Target
4
Target
Vera Bradley Lunch Cooler
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Available in four colors and patterns, this lunch bag from Vera Bradley can hold up to six cans. It's lightweight and water repellant — and even better, it's made from recycled materials.

Promising review: "This is a great lunch bag. I love the shape because it will hold a bowl of food and keep it upright when carrying the bag. This is exactly what I was looking for. The material is solid and seems to have good insulation. I love the cute design with the turtles. I may also use this bag to bring drinks and snacks to the beach this summer. Highly recommend this lunch bag." — Mary Ann
$55 at Target
5
Target
Igloo Marine square 32-quart cooler
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

From beloved cooler brand Igloo, this ice chest can keep your food and drink cold up to two days. The exterior is treated with UV protection and anti-mildew technology so you don't have to worry about keeping it outside on a long day.

Promising review: "It’s perfect in every way. Roomy, we’ll made, great materials, looks good, is very practical. Excellent buy." Liv&Lulu
$59.99 at Target
6
Target
Zodaca 90's fanny pack cooler bag
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

We bet you haven't seen one of these before — it's a fanny pack and cooler hybrid. While it only fits three cans, you can clip it onto your waist and have a cold drink into your hike or during a day on the lake.

Promising review: "Use this as a home health nurse, great size, always a conversation starter & keeps my hands free while being easy to clean." — TheFlowerMaven
$21.99 at Target
7
Target
Juvale four-person wicker picnic basket set
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

While this may not technically be a cooler bag, it was too great to keep off our list. One side of this picnic basket is insulated to keep your food and beverages chilled, while the other side is packed with included utensils, plates and glasses so you have everything you need for your picnic.

Promising review: "This is a beautiful basket. I had been looking for a 4 person picnic basket for a while but was unhappy with the plastic cutlery. The basket is large, sturdy and the pieces included seem good quality." alex
$184.99 at Target
