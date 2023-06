The Best Cooler Bags At Target For Keeping Your Stuff Cold On The Go

Igloo Luxe tote cooler bag

4.5 out of 5 starsThis may look like a designer bag, but upon closer inspection you'll realize it's actually an Igloo cooler. The straps can even be adjusted to wear it as a crossbody bag."I love my new lunch bag. I can’t believe it took this long for someone to make a nice looking bag! I got the big tote bag in cognac and I use it every single day. It looks so nice walking into work with a professional looking bag instead of the old brightly colored one I used to carry. I love that I can fit my coffee, water, lunch, and snacks in there with room to spare. This bag also keeps my lunch cold way better than my old bag. Overall, a great buy!" — BrieW