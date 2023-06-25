The Best Cooler Bags At Target For Keeping Your Stuff Cold On The Go

A picnic at the park, a day at the beach or that hike you’ve been meaning to plan all year can all be enhanced with ice-cold drinks and chilled sandwiches or fruit. However, lugging around that heavy, hard-sided ice chest to all your outdoor events this summer isn’t a realistic option — unless the rest of your time is spent pumping iron at the gym.
That’s where the cooler bag comes in handy. These upgraded ice chests are made of fabric, come with carrying straps and sometimes can even be worn as backpacks making it super convenient to use them wherever the season takes you. Below, we’ve rounded up the best-rated, best-functioning and most stylish options for cooler bags at Target to help you stay chill this summer.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.