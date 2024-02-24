Get This Perfect $35 Spring Dress From Target Before It Sells Out For Good

“Got the blue/white dress and it’s going to be great for summer! Roll up the sleeves, slip on your flip flops, grab a straw bag and you’re good to go. It’ll be nice and cool with the loose back and the high side slits. Maybe not perfect for office wear, but great for casual. Very cute! I’m 5’6”, 130 lbs and the small works well” — MontgomeryMimi

“I absolutely Love this dress! I love the ties in the front, and the back looks like a long t-shirt. It’s also super comfortable. Love it so much I bought another one in a different color. A huge plus are the two front pockets. You know us women love pockets!” – Texas

“Obsessed! Love it! Dress up or down! I would consider getting one size smaller. Great for spring or summer! Pair with converse, cowboy boots, espadrilles, sandals…. So much versatility!” — Fashion Hearted

“Love this dress. Perfect for work. Roomy enough for larger boobs. Im usually a large and sized down to a medium. Bought it in every color. Added plus― 100% breathable cotton” — Noelle

“I ordered the blue and white striped and the green and cream stripes. Nice light weight fabric. It is not so thin you can see through it. I had to size one down from my usual size. Still loose enough to be “oversized” but fits better through the shoulders.” — Kym

“Love this shirt-dress. 100% cotton, nice lightweight, the blue and white stripes are so cute and classic! The waist-ties are a little odd, but I am able to tie them behind my back, instead of up-front, which works well and gives the dress better shape. Will be great for work in the spring/summer and equally cute for running errands or going to brunch. Very versatile dress. The side-slits might be a little high for those who prefer a conservative length but I do the mind them (around knee length).” — Pdxstoolshopper