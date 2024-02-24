Get This Perfect $35 Spring Dress From Target Before It Sells Out For Good

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Seasoned Target shoppers know that the strength of red dot boutique lies in its combination of better-than-it-needs-to-be aesthetics and no-brainer prices — and the true hidden gems that check these box have a tendency to sell out quickly. (That applies to a variety of items, whether it be a pair of “office sweatpants” or home goods like this boutique-worthy marble candle holder.) I think I’ve identified a new contender that’s worthy of your attention in the form of a breezy spring dress that seems to hold endless styling potential for the reasonable price of $35.
The dress initially caught my eye because it’s a dead ringer for a style that I wear constantly year-round — a striped, button-front shirtdress with a cinchable waist, made by French imprint MM6 Maison Margiela and purchased at the now-defunct Barneys department store way back in 2017. (It cost a lot more than $35.)
Target’s iteration boasts an elastic waist with side ties that create an hourglass silhouette from the front, and side slits that give the dress a breezy appearance. It’s made from a lightweight cotton voile that’s partially recycled, and it buttons all the way down the front for maximum versatility. (A number of reviewers mention plans to use the dress as a cover-up come summertime.) Despite the airy fabrication, however, one review (quoted below) confirms that it’s not see-through.
Reviews overwhelmingly indicate that the dress runs large — something to take into consideration when purchasing — but one reviewer who bought the dress in all four colors was pleased to find that it was “roomy enough for larger boobs.” I think the swingy fit is part of the vacation-ready appeal: reviewer Tasha Mar explained the dress was purchased for a cruise, while a reviewer named Sarah wrote that she was “entering [her] Ina era” — presumably a Barefoot Contessa reference that encapsulates the style’s floaty ease.
See what some other Target customers had to say (especially those who nabbed the dress in more than one colorway). You may just find yourself living in it all summer long.
“Got the blue/white dress and it’s going to be great for summer! Roll up the sleeves, slip on your flip flops, grab a straw bag and you’re good to go. It’ll be nice and cool with the loose back and the high side slits. Maybe not perfect for office wear, but great for casual. Very cute! I’m 5’6”, 130 lbs and the small works well” — MontgomeryMimi
“I absolutely Love this dress! I love the ties in the front, and the back looks like a long t-shirt. It’s also super comfortable. Love it so much I bought another one in a different color. A huge plus are the two front pockets. You know us women love pockets!” – Texas
“Obsessed! Love it! Dress up or down! I would consider getting one size smaller. Great for spring or summer! Pair with converse, cowboy boots, espadrilles, sandals…. So much versatility!” — Fashion Hearted
“Love this dress. Perfect for work. Roomy enough for larger boobs. Im usually a large and sized down to a medium. Bought it in every color. Added plus― 100% breathable cotton” — Noelle
“I ordered the blue and white striped and the green and cream stripes. Nice light weight fabric. It is not so thin you can see through it. I had to size one down from my usual size. Still loose enough to be “oversized” but fits better through the shoulders.” — Kym
“Love this shirt-dress. 100% cotton, nice lightweight, the blue and white stripes are so cute and classic! The waist-ties are a little odd, but I am able to tie them behind my back, instead of up-front, which works well and gives the dress better shape. Will be great for work in the spring/summer and equally cute for running errands or going to brunch. Very versatile dress. The side-slits might be a little high for those who prefer a conservative length but I do the mind them (around knee length).” — Pdxstoolshopper