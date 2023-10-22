ShoppingFall FashionloungewearCozy

This Target Loungewear Looks Like A Pricier Viral Set

Cozy staples for cuffing season and marathon movie nights.
Target's take the cozy trend includes a V-neck <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6532d308e4b011a9cf7992b4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-cozy-yarn-pullover-sweater-stars-above%2F-%2FA-88212785%3Fpreselect%3D88208537%23lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sweater" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6532d308e4b011a9cf7992b4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6532d308e4b011a9cf7992b4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-cozy-yarn-pullover-sweater-stars-above%2F-%2FA-88212785%3Fpreselect%3D88208537%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">sweater</a>, high-waisted <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6532d308e4b011a9cf7992b4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-cozy-yarn-shorts-stars-above%2F-%2FA-88216840%3Fpreselect%3D88208774%23lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="shorts" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6532d308e4b011a9cf7992b4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6532d308e4b011a9cf7992b4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-cozy-yarn-shorts-stars-above%2F-%2FA-88216840%3Fpreselect%3D88208774%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">shorts</a>, a cropped <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6532d308e4b011a9cf7992b4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-cozy-yarn-tank-top-stars-above%2F-%2FA-88215129%3Fpreselect%3D88208763%23lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="tank" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6532d308e4b011a9cf7992b4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6532d308e4b011a9cf7992b4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-cozy-yarn-tank-top-stars-above%2F-%2FA-88215129%3Fpreselect%3D88208763%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">tank</a> and wide-leg lounge <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6532d308e4b011a9cf7992b4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-cozy-yarn-wide-leg-pants-stars-above%2F-%2FA-88215927%2523lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pants" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6532d308e4b011a9cf7992b4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6532d308e4b011a9cf7992b4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-cozy-yarn-wide-leg-pants-stars-above%2F-%2FA-88215927%2523lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">pants</a>
Bears are really on to something with this hibernating thing. Eat enough to get yourself through a winter’s worth of slumber and hit the snooze button? Yes, please. Sounds like some kind of Rip Van Winkle spa treatment or a high-ticket service befitting a Hadid or Jenner sister.

If snoozing an entire season away isn’t an option, the next best thing is staying cozy. Throwing on your favorite sweats can remedy the worst of days.

Setting yourself up each season with a snug new look can add up — a cult-favorite cozy set from Kim Kardashian’s Skims loungewear brand or a viral bedding imprint like Barefoot Dreams can set you back almost $200.

Luckily, Target has a number of plush pieces that will get the job done for under $30.

The retailer’s Stars Above loungewear brand features a group of “cozy yarn” pieces that boast a similar deep pile and sensational softness that’s advertised by its pricier brethren — and several pieces have the reviews to back it up. Made from a mid-weight recycled polyester yarn that’s intended to rival the feeling of your furriest blanket, these separates can be mixed and matched and worn indoors or out.

Shop the whole collection and create your own loungewear look for the season ahead.

A pullover V-neck sweater
With a ribbed hem and cuffs and a deep, generous V-neck, this soft sweater is perfect for both chilly mornings at home or dressing up a pair of jeans for a day at the office. It’s available in black, light blue and the cinnamon-colored brown pictured here in sizes XS–XXL. This style has a 4.6-star rating, with some reviewers noting that the fit is cropped.
$29.99 at Target
A pair of wide-legged lounge pants
You don’t have to relegate yourself to the couch in these snuggly staples. Thanks to a stretchy high waist and ever so slightly cropped inseam these pants make for a chic off-duty look, too. Try them with a statement boot, button up shirt and relaxed blazer for an unexpected pairing. Of course, no one will fault you for teaming up with Netflix and your favorite big sweatshirt. Reviewer AlixB admitted to wearing these pants “for 3 days straight before taking them off.” They’re available in sizes XS–XXL and the same three colorways as the previous style.
$29.99 at Target
A pair of supersoft lounge shorts
These fitted shorts have earned a 4.2-star rating from Target customers, with reviewers remarking on the chic wide waistband and comfortable, accommodating fit of the legs. (Many advised sizing up in this style.) They’re available in the same three colors as the previous styles and in sizes XS–XXL. They have a 4-inch inseam and intended to fit at the natural waist.
$18.99 at Target
A cozy tank top
This U-neck tank offers a unique layer that will come in handy during transitional weather. It’s offered in the same colors as other cozy yarn styles and sizes XS–XXL. Note that a number of customer images show that the fit of this tank is cropped and sits above the bellybutton.
$18.99 at Target

