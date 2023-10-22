This Target Loungewear Looks Like A Pricier Viral Set

Target Target's take the cozy trend includes a V-neck sweater, high-waisted shorts, a cropped tank and wide-leg lounge pants

Bears are really on to something with this hibernating thing. Eat enough to get yourself through a winter’s worth of slumber and hit the snooze button? Yes, please. Sounds like some kind of Rip Van Winkle spa treatment or a high-ticket service befitting a Hadid or Jenner sister.



If snoozing an entire season away isn’t an option, the next best thing is staying cozy. Throwing on your favorite sweats can remedy the worst of days.

Setting yourself up each season with a snug new look can add up — a cult-favorite cozy set from Kim Kardashian’s Skims loungewear brand or a viral bedding imprint like Barefoot Dreams can set you back almost $200.

Luckily, Target has a number of plush pieces that will get the job done for under $30.

The retailer’s Stars Above loungewear brand features a group of “cozy yarn” pieces that boast a similar deep pile and sensational softness that’s advertised by its pricier brethren — and several pieces have the reviews to back it up. Made from a mid-weight recycled polyester yarn that’s intended to rival the feeling of your furriest blanket, these separates can be mixed and matched and worn indoors or out.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.