All Of The Best Deals At Target’s Cyber Monday Sale

An Amazon Fire Stick (50% off list price)
You'll be able to access thousands of movies and television shows right at your fingertips — perfect for newbie binge-watchers.
Promising review:
"Love the built-in Alexa. Really easy to open an app just say 'play — on Netflix' I have a sharp smart TV but it lags so I got the Fire Stick and I am very happy with it." — Dianalaura
A pair of wireless Beats headphones (40% off list price)
They're available in two colors.
Promising review
: "These work great! I have a pair of the AirPod Pros that I love above all others. The only problem is the AirPods do not stay in my ears. I bought the Probeats pro, hoping for similar sound quality and am not disappointed. They sound great and best of all they stay in my ears!" — Tess
A KitchenAid stand mixer (33% off list price)
This tiny titan can mix, knead and whip ingredients to perfection. You can also add attachments that'll add even more versatility. It's available in four colors.
Promising review:
"We absolutely LOVE it! It comes with three different attachments which are perfect for all of our cooking and baking needs!
, We also plan on adding more attachments later. It looks perfect in our kitchen!
I love the matte black." — Target Reviewer
A full-body zero-gravity massage chair (38% off list price)
Promising review:
"This chair is amazing! Very comfortable, and the color is just beautiful. Perfect for our space and a great way to relax." — Dalmia
A Dyson V8 cordless stick vacuum (42% off list price)
It's a slim but powerful cleaning tool that'll help you quickly get the crumbs off the couch and tackle large spills and dirt around the house.
Promising review:
"I love the power of the Dyson and especially the cordless feature, which makes it so easy to vacuum the whole house without worrying how far the cord will reach before having to plug into another outlet." — Linscaf
An elevated bean bag chair complete with memory foam for the perfect comfy nook (21% off list price)
It's available in five colors.
Promising review:
"Love it!! So cozy and perfect for my reading corner." — Jordan
A chic and comfortable mock neck T-shirt (30% off list price)
It allows room for your body to breathe and show off a little midriff while layered under your fave winter coat. It's available in women's sizes XXS–4X and four colors.
A Ninja Foodie indoor grill (35% off list price)
It'll tackle all of your grilling needs in addition to air frying, roasting, baking, broiling, dehydrating and more.
An Ember temperature control ceramic mug (26% off list price)
This mug will keep your beverage hot, per your temp preference.
Promising review:
"The most amazing invention ever! Keeps my coffee hot for three hours. I am a one-cup-in-the-morning and nurse on it for about 2.5 hours, so it's amazing!" — Me
A stylish and sound-efficient Sony glass sound speaker (29% off list price)
If you give it as a gift, any recipient that is particular about the audio quality of their music will gasp at this both stylish and sound-efficient speaker.
A Mint mattress from Tuft & Needle that's been hailed as the best mattress for couples (31% off list price)
Even if you're sleeping solo, you'll still enjoy the adaptive foam and progressive support so you can wake up more rested and pain-free in the morning. It's available in sizes twin–California king.
A Cricut Joy cutting and writing machine (34% off list price)
This portable and compact version of the Cricut is still powerful enough for labels, custom cards and more.
Promising review:
"I love having the cricut joy! I also have a cricut explore 3 and having this little mini version has been really convenient. I like how portable it can be if you don't want to take your big machine with you. Also it's just perfect for smaller cuts. I feel like I'm wasting less material. I also think it's very beginner friendly if someone plans to do pretty simple straightforward projects." — Claudia K
Tonies to keep kiddos engaged but off the screens (23% off list price)
The Tonie comes to life once a character is placed on the box to immerse your child into a magical world through a vivid story.
Promising review:
"We love Tonies. Great screen-free fun for kids and adults alike. Sometimes, I like to listen to them myself while falling asleep or even cooking. We love to snuggle up and listen for a little bit as part of our bedtime routine with the kids." — Laura
An iRobot Roomba robot vacuum (45% off list price)
Promising review:
"I love this thing! We have a German Shepard, border collie/Aussie mix and husky/pit bull mix and they shed a lot. The Roomba has made keeping my floor clean a lot easier." — Psalazar
A full cookware set (31% off list price)
There's no better time to revamp your kitchenware than when it's on sale. With this you get two frying pans, a saucepan and a Dutch oven, plus lids and two pan protectors so your new goodies don't get scratched in the pantry. It's available in two colors.
Promising review:
"I was excited to start cooking with this set! Each piece feels durable and the handles are padded so they are comfortable to hold. I also love that they are all dishwasher-safe pieces which is a huge bonus for this busy mom!" — Virginia
A handheld vacuum for easy access to clean up tiny spills (25% off list price)
For the longest time I was using a dustpan and broom to get my kid's crumbs after meals. It wasn't that big of a deal, but it was annoying. I finally decided to treat myself to a handheld vacuum and I literally do not regret anything but waiting so long to get one. It's one of those really small things that really did make one part of parenting so much less work. Now that my baby is a big kid, she happily vacuums up after meals that are somehow still messy years later. Promising review:
"I am very impressed with the suction of this handheld device. I also like how light it is and how long it keeps a charge." — Daisy
A Bose TV speaker soundbar with Bluetooth capability
Promising review:
"Have been looking for a soundbar to replace my aging, two speaker Bose surround sound system, and came across this small but mighty bar. It packs a punch for the price. Easy to install. Easy to use. Worth every penny." — Justin
A portable carpet cleaner (33% off list price)
Spills happen, and the best way to keep your favorite rug or carpet like new is to tackle them head-on. This carpet cleaner will make erasing those spills quick and easy.
Promising review:
"I love that this item is very easy to assemble, lightweight, and easy to use! This cleaned up a big mess on the basement carpet. You would never know the accident on the carpet even occurred." — Emily
A deep tissue massager (15% off list price)
It'll help that "tech neck" disappear and send your body into self-care mode.
Promising review:
"I wish I can marry it! This thing packs a powerful punch. I use it on my whole body, but mostly my shoulders! It’s good for one hand usage because it’s smaller. Get it today!" — Essemmelle
A single-serve coffee brewer you can fill with beans without having to grind them first (33% off list price)
If you still fancy the coffee pod, this can brew that, too!
Promising review:
"I love that I can grind the beans and make a fresh cup every time! My husband and I have throughly enjoyed this purchase!" — ChainnaDoll