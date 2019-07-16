Target's Prime Day Deals On Clothes And Shoes Are Way Better Than Amazon's

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Target’s so-called “Deal Days,” is a two-day super sale running the same days as Prime Day (i.e. Target’s answer to the Amazon competition) and has deep discounts on big-ticket items brands like Dyson and Instant Pot, as well as major markdowns on fashion and swim.

In our guide to what’s worth buying at Target instead of Amazon, we laid out the reasons we recommend shopping for things like furniture and clothing at Target. Namely, the higher quality, the reliability of products and the peace of mind with brands you know and love like Opalhouse, Project62, Wild Fable and Universal Thread.

More specifically, from Target’s sale you can expect to get 30% off apparel, swim and even maternity styles from Target’s top brands like Prologue and Who What Wear today only. In another key difference from Amazon’s Prime Day, there’s no membership required to get access to Target’s deals. Shoppers are eligible for free two-day shipping on orders over $35, as well as free in-store pickup and drive-up pickup.

So you can spend less time searching for clothing deals and more time enjoying your finds, we’ve rounded up our top clothes, shoes and swim picks from Target’s sale.

Take a a look below:

TARGET PRIME DAY CLOTHES DEALS

TARGET PRIME DAY SWIMSUIT DEALS