HuffPost Finds

Target's Prime Day Deals On Clothes And Shoes Are Way Better Than Amazon's

Dresses, sandals, swimsuits and more are 30% off at Target.

While you might have already done some Prime Day 2019 shopping, don’t forget that there are actually a lot of other retailers like Walmart and eBay offering competitive pricing on home, fashion and gadgets. Namely, Target is having a huge sale where we recommend browsing furniture and clothing markdowns if you’re looking to make some purchases not on Amazon.

Target’s so-called “Deal Days,” is a two-day super sale running the same days as Prime Day (i.e. Target’s answer to the Amazon competition) and has deep discounts on big-ticket items brands like Dyson and Instant Pot, as well as major markdowns on fashion and swim.

In our guide to what’s worth buying at Target instead of Amazon, we laid out the reasons we recommend shopping for things like furniture and clothing at Target. Namely, the higher quality, the reliability of products and the peace of mind with brands you know and love like Opalhouse, Project62, Wild Fable and Universal Thread.

More specifically, from Target’s sale you can expect to get 30% off apparel, swim and even maternity styles from Target’s top brands like Prologue and Who What Wear today only. In another key difference from Amazon’s Prime Day, there’s no membership required to get access to Target’s deals. Shoppers are eligible for free two-day shipping on orders over $35, as well as free in-store pickup and drive-up pickup.

So you can spend less time searching for clothing deals and more time enjoying your finds, we’ve rounded up our top clothes, shoes and swim picks from Target’s sale.

Take a a look below:

TARGET PRIME DAY CLOTHES DEALS

1
Women's Plus Size Sleeveless Square Neck Button-Front Belted Dress - Universal Thread
Target
Normally $33, get it on sale for $23 during Deal Days.
2
Women's Sleeveless V-Neck Knit Maxi Dress - A New Day
Normally $28, get it on sale for $20 during Deal Days.
3
Women's Wide Leg Ankle Length Pants - Who What Wear
Normally $33, get it on sale for $23 during Deal Days.
4
Women's Acid Wash Destructed Denim Jacket - Wild Fable
Target
Normally $32, get it on sale for $22 during Deal Days.
5
Women's Sleeveless Scoop Neck Midi Bodycon Dress - Prologue
Target
Normally $20, get it on sale for $14 during Deal Days.
6
Women's Strappy Square Neck Waistless Woven Jumpsuit
Target
Normally $30, get it on sale for $21 during Deal Days.
7
Women's Plus Size Striped Tube Top - Wild Fable
Target
Normally $8, get it on sale for $6 during Deal Days.
8
Women's Short Sleeve V-Neck Wrap Dress - Who What Wear
Target
Normally $40, get it on sale for $28 during Deal Days.
9
Women's Long Sleeve Off the Shoulder Button-Down A Line Maxi Dress - Who What Wear
Target
Normally $43, get it on sale for $30 during Deal Days.
10
Women's Strappy V-Neck Twist Front Romper - Wild Fable
Target
Normally $23, get it on sale for $16 during Deal Days.
11
Women's Sleeveless Button-Front Short Dress - Universal Thread
Target
Normally $25, get it on sale for $17 during Deal Days.
12
Women's Regular Fit Sleeveless Round Neck Knit Tank Dress - A New Day
Target
Normally $15, get it on sale for $10 during Deal Days.
13
Women's Short Sleeve Boxy T-Shirt - Wild Fable
Target
Normally $8, get it on sale for $6 during Deal Days.

TARGET PRIME DAY SWIMSUIT DEALS

1
Women's Plus Tie Front Dot Texture Bandeau Bikini Top - Xhilaration
HuffPost
Normally $17, get it on sale for $12 during Deal Days.
2
Women's Lace-Up One Piece Swimsuit - Kona Sol
Target
Normally $35, get it on sale for $25 during Deal Days.
3
Women's Ribbed Cut Out Tie Front Bralette Bikini Top - Xhilaration
Target
Normally $15, get it on sale for $10 during Deal Days.
4
Women's Ruffle Plunge One Piece Swimsuit - Shade & Shore
Target
Normally $35, get it on sale for $24 during Deal Days.
5
Women's Plus Size Ruffle Bikini Top - Kona Sol
Target
Normally $28, get it on sale for $20 during Deal Days.
6
Women's Ruffle Bandeau Bikini Top - Xhilaration
Target
Normally $15, get it on sale for $10 during Deal Days.
7
Women's Soft Tie Back One Piece Swimsuit - Kona Sol
Target
Normally $35, get it on sale for $25 during Deal Days.
8
Women's Ruffle Bralette Bikini Top - Shade & Shore
Target
Normally $20, get it on sale for $14 during Deal Days.
9
Women's Ribbed Lace-Up Scoop Back One Piece Swimsuit - Xhilaration
Normally $30, get it on sale for $20 during Deal Days.

TARGET PRIME DAY SHOES DEALS

1
Women's Ayana Raffia Tassle Slide Sandals - A New Day
Normally $23, get them on sale for $15 during Deal Days.
2
Women's Rosalynn Block Heeled Mule - Universal Thread
Target
Normally $28, get them on sale for $14 during Deal Days.
3
Women's Amber Backless Loafer Mules - Universal Thread
Target
Normally $23, get them on sale for $20 during Deal Days.
4
Women's Sophia Strappy Slide Sandals - A New Day
Target
Normally $23, get them on sale for $12 during Deal Days.
5
Women's Adina Block Heel Pumps - A New Day
Target
Normally 33$, get them on sale for $25 during Deal Days.
6
Women's Adira Asymmetrical Four Band Slide Sandals - Shade & Shore
https://fave.co/2jPiVBJ
Normally $15, get them on sale for $7 during Deal Days.
7
Women's Emely Huarache Sandals - Universal Thread
Normally $33, get them on sale for $28 during Deal Days.
8
Women's Aiden Huarache Heeled Mules - Universal Thread
Target
Normally $35, get them on sale for $17 during Deal Days.

BROWSE MORE FROM TARGET’S SALE CLOTHES AND SHOES

