Target Deal Days 2022: The Best Sales To Shop Right Now

Target is getting ahead of Amazon Prime's Early Access sale with deals on Apple AirPods, espresso machines, iRobot Roombas and KitchenAid mixers that you can snag right now.

A <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=-633f4190e4b0e376dbffe30e&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fleapfrog-100-animals-book%2F-%2FA-79406277" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="LeapFrog toy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633f4190e4b0e376dbffe30e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=-633f4190e4b0e376dbffe30e&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fleapfrog-100-animals-book%2F-%2FA-79406277" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">LeapFrog toy</a>, Apple <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=-633f4190e4b0e376dbffe30e&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fapple-airpods-pro-true-wireless-bluetooth-headphones-with-magsafe%2F-%2FA-77603773" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="AirPods" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633f4190e4b0e376dbffe30e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=-633f4190e4b0e376dbffe30e&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fapple-airpods-pro-true-wireless-bluetooth-headphones-with-magsafe%2F-%2FA-77603773" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">AirPods</a> and a De'Longhi <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=-633f4190e4b0e376dbffe30e&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fde-39-longhi-dedica-arte-pump-espresso-machine-ec885m%2F-%2FA-86817157" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="espresso machine" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633f4190e4b0e376dbffe30e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=-633f4190e4b0e376dbffe30e&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fde-39-longhi-dedica-arte-pump-espresso-machine-ec885m%2F-%2FA-86817157" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">espresso machine</a>.
I call it the “Target curse.” Once you step under those fluorescent lights, 80 extra things find their way into your red shopping cart and you somehow exit spending $100 more than you initially planned. Luckily, this can be remedied by shopping Target online during their Deal Days sale. With discounts on everything from home appliances to tech to toys to clothes, you’ll save big on the things you actually need, without being swayed by the under-$5 section in the front of the store.

Shop Target Deal Days

Deal Days has a huge selection of items on sale, as well as offers like buy one get one 50% off on books and movies and buy two get one free across select games and puzzles. You can also get up to 40% off kitchen appliances and cookware, cozy clothes like sweats and pajamas for the whole family and select bedding items.

To help you keep your eye on the prize, we’ve rounded up the best sales from Target’s Deal Days, available now through Saturday, Oct. 8. Most items can be shipped directly to your home, but you can also get some items with same-day curbside pickup two hours after you make your purchase.

Here are the Target Deals Days sales you don’t want to miss.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
Apple AirPods Pro (32% off)
Noise-canceling, sweat- and water-resistant and with a battery life that lasts up to 24 hours — yup, these AirPods have it all. With a force sensor, you can easily play and pause your playlists or podcasts and answer or end calls seamlessly.
$169.99 at Target (originally $249.99)
2
Target
Apple AirPods 2nd Generation (31% off)
Voice-activated with Siri and boasting a battery life up to 24 hours, these second generation Apple AirPods are a solid buy at less than $90.
$89.99 at Target (originally $129.99)
3
Target
iRobot Wi-Fi connected Roomba j7 (25% off)
With iRobot OS technology and PrecisionVision navigation, this robot vacuum may be the smartest one yet. It connects to Wi-Fi, so you can schedule cleaning and control it with your voice or the app. It picks up pet hair, works on carpet and hard floors and has a self-emptying feature, so it does the work for you.
$599.99 at Target (originally $799.99)
4
Target
KitchenAid Professional 5-quart stand mixer (38% off)
It's a classic for a reason, and now it's 38% off. This KitchenAid Professional 5-quart stand mixer is compatible with other KitchenAid add-ons, meaning you can also use it as a pasta maker, ice cream machine and more. It comes in five colors.
$279.99 at Target (originally $449.99)
5
Target
De'Longhi Dedica Arte pump espresso machine (25% off)
Bring the cafe home with this sleek, compact espresso machine especially made for smaller kitchens. The automatic flow stop feature means you'll never have overflowing shots and the commercial-style steam wand means you can practice your barista skills at home.
$299.95 at Target (originally $399.95)
6
Target
Keurig K-Duo single-serve and carafe coffee maker (21% off)
Sometimes you want a pot of coffee, other times you just want a single cup. This baby does both, using both ground coffee and pods.
$149.99 at Target (originally $189.99)
7
Target
Crockpot 7-quart Cook & Carry (27% off)
On a cold winter night, you'll be happy to make easy, hearty one-pot meals. This 7-quart Crockpot has a nonstick ceramic coating that's easy to clean, with carry-handles that make this easy to tote to dinner parties.
$54.99 at Target (originally $74.99)
8
Target
PowerXL 10-quart dual basket air fryer (50% off)
Remember those math problems about two trains leaving the station at the same time? Consider this air fryer the more delicious culinary version. With its SmartSync setting, it can cook two different things using two different methods, but have them done at the same time.
$99.99 at Target (originally $199.99)
9
Target
Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook with Chrome OS (61% off)
A perfect laptop for students or anyone looking for a Chromebook on a budget, this Lenovo 14-inch has up to 10 hours of battery life, updates automatically and has built-in virus protection.
$129.99 at Target (originally $329.99)
10
Target
Solid Performance 400 thread sheets (20% off)
We've written about these dreamy, fancy hotel-quality sheets from Target before, and now they're 20% off. Soft without being too hot, they come in over 10 colors in all bed sizes.
Queen: $44 at Target (originally $55)
11
Target
Disney Princess Moana adventure pack (40% off)
Set sail with this Disney figurine set that includes Maui, Moana, Kakamora, Grandma Tala, Pua and Tui Motunui, along with five removable accessories.
$16.79 at Target (originally $27.99)
12
Target
Barbie teacher playset (50% off)
Play school at home with this Barbie teacher playset featuring a teacher doll, student doll, laptop, portable whiteboard and other learning-themed toys. With every purchase of this doll, Mattel will make a donation to Save the Children.
$8.49 at Target (originally $16.99)
13
Target
Westinghouse 65-inch 4K ultra HD Roku Smart TV (58% off)
Turn your home into a movie theater with this 65-inch super-smart TV. It works with Apple AirPlay, Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled devices, and comes with a free Roku Mobile App.
$249.99 at Target (originally $599.99)
14
Target
Rubbermaid 34-piece plastic food storage container set (40% off)
The holidays are coming, which means one thing: sending leftovers home in food containers that you will never see again. Stock up on affordable food storage with this 34-piece set of different-sized stackable boxes.
$14.99 at Target (originally $24.99)
15
Target
LOL Surprise OMG Queens Splash beauty fashion doll (50% off)
Create over 125 different fashion looks with this mermaid princess-themed doll set. It comes with one doll, multiple outfits and shoes, a hair brush, garment bag, poster and doll stand.
$15.49 at Target (originally $30.99)
16
Target
T-fal 12-piece ceramic cookware set (25% off)
Compatible on all cooktops, these dishwasher-safe pots and pans from T-fal can do it all, including going into the oven up to 350 degrees. The ceramic coating means less hard scrubbing, and the set comes with a nylon whisk, spatula, slotted spoon and attachable strainer.
$59.99 at Target (originally $79.99)
17
Target
Xbox Series S Console (17% off)
Say hello to the smallest Xbox ever. It plays digital games from four generations of Xbox and is compatible with Xbox Series S. And, it comes with a free wireless controller.
$249.99 at Target (originally $299.99)
18
Target
LeapFrog 100 Animals book (30% off)
Take a trip to the zoo without leaving your house with this touch-sensitive LeapFrog book showcasing 100 different animals. It reads and sings in English and Spanish, teaching your little one the names of animals and fun facts about nature.
$9.79 at Target (originally $13.99)
19
Target
Theragun Mini handheld massage gun (10% off)
A pocket-sized massage gun with three speed options, this little guy packs a big punch. It weighs less than 1.5 pounds and fits in the palm of your hand, helping you relieve tension and kinks.
$179.99 at Target (originally $199.99)
20
Target
Springville Wood executive desk (25% off)
Sleek but warm, this wooden desk has contrasting woven panels with a black frame. It measures 54 inches by 30 inches, with twin cabinet spaces and three pull-out drawers.
$300 at Target (originally $400)
21
Target
Bissell CrossWave multi-surface wet-dry vac (18% off)
This Bissell CrossWave lets you vacuum and wash your floors all at once. It has a tangle-free brush to suck up pet hair and messes with and an easy-empty disposal section to make cleaning a little less gross.
$269.59 at Target (originally $329.99)
22
Target
Amazon Fire TV stick with 4K Ultra HD streaming (50% off)
Stream Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+ and Peacock, as well as your favorite music platforms, with this compact Fire TV stick. It works with Alexa voice control and can tell you the weather, change the lights and play music, all from your TV.
$24.99 at Target (originally $49.99)
23
Target
Lego Star Wars building kit (20% off)
There are some fantastic deals on Legos available during Deal Days, like this Star Wars drone set, complete with five minifigures.
$79.99 at Target (originally $99.99)
24
Target
Biseell Little Green ProHeat Portable Deep Cleaner (11% off)
Finally, a compact and portable device that provides a deep carpet cleaning. It comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool, a three-in-one stair tool and a HydroRinse self-cleaning tool, making your job as easy as possible.
$119.89 at Target (originally $133.99)
