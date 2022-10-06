Target A LeapFrog toy, Apple AirPods and a De'Longhi espresso machine.

I call it the “Target curse.” Once you step under those fluorescent lights, 80 extra things find their way into your red shopping cart and you somehow exit spending $100 more than you initially planned. Luckily, this can be remedied by shopping Target online during their Deal Days sale. With discounts on everything from home appliances to tech to toys to clothes, you’ll save big on the things you actually need, without being swayed by the under-$5 section in the front of the store.

Deal Days has a huge selection of items on sale, as well as offers like buy one get one 50% off on books and movies and buy two get one free across select games and puzzles. You can also get up to 40% off kitchen appliances and cookware, cozy clothes like sweats and pajamas for the whole family and select bedding items.

To help you keep your eye on the prize, we’ve rounded up the best sales from Target’s Deal Days, available now through Saturday, Oct. 8. Most items can be shipped directly to your home, but you can also get some items with same-day curbside pickup two hours after you make your purchase.

Here are the Target Deals Days sales you don’t want to miss.