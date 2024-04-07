“I absolutely love this skirt! It looks great with a sweater and boots, but will also be fun to style with sneakers for a super casual look. The fit is true to size.” — Barb

“Love this skirt — I’m 111 lbs, 5’ and purchased size 0. Flattering cut without a stiff bulky feel of most denim skirts. Highly recommend!” — Junaida

“Love the fit of the skirt, I did size down 2 sizes from my jeans size. I also feel like it is a little more of a bluish-black than a true black denim.” — Alisha