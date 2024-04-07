HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change
It can be tough to find a really good denim skirt. They’re often stiff, ride up or twist easily — which is why this Universal Threads denim midi from Target is such a breath of fresh air. With a strong handful of five-star reviews on Target’s website, this $28 midi can be easily styled with boots, tights and a sweater in the fall and winter or paired with a tank and sandals during the warmer months.
What makes this skirt so special? First, it’s insanely flattering, as evidenced by the photos reviewers posted to Target’s website. And the unique design and material used in this piece are key to its stylish look and comfortable feel. Made of midweight cotton-rich fabric with spandex and a soft lining, this skirt features a zip-fly and button closure and five pockets.
In terms of the actual style, this denim midi has a flattering high-rise silhouette and slit in the back and hits just below the knee. It also features a belt loop waistband, so you can style it with a belt or skip it. It’s eco-friendly, too, as it’s made of recycled polyester and is fair trade certified.
If you’re looking for details on length (hey, we’re not all the same height) and sizing, the back length of this skirt from waist to hem is 29.75”. Reviewers say it fits true to size, too, and is great for petite body types, too. Trust us, if you decide to purchase this flattering skirt and comfortable skirt, it will become your go-to piece.
Take a look at what some enthusiastic reviewers had to say or just scroll all the way down to add this piece to your closet before it sells out.
“I absolutely love this skirt! It looks great with a sweater and boots, but will also be fun to style with sneakers for a super casual look. The fit is true to size.” — Barb
“Love this skirt — I’m 111 lbs, 5’ and purchased size 0. Flattering cut without a stiff bulky feel of most denim skirts. Highly recommend!” — Junaida
“Love the fit of the skirt, I did size down 2 sizes from my jeans size. I also feel like it is a little more of a bluish-black than a true black denim.” — Alisha