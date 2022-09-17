Shopping

Target's Newest Collaboration Is With A Beloved Fashion Insider

Fashion editor Kahlana Barfield Brown kicks off Future Collective, a series of design collaborations with style and culture influencers.

Kahlana Barfield Brown's collection for Target.
Target
Kahlana Barfield Brown's collection for Target.

Target is no stranger to covetable designer collaborations. With collections from big names like Philip Lim, Proenza Schouler and Isaac Mizrahi along with indie design darlings like Sandy Liang and Rachel Comey under the store’s sartorial belt, I’ve come to trust Target (pronounced the fancy French way, tar-jay), when it comes to inspiring and inventive fashion.

The big box store’s latest venture, Future Collective, is no exception. The new in-house line will feature apparel and accessories co-designed with a “rotating roster of style and cultural influencers with diverse points of view in fashion” according to a post on the retailer’s website. First up is Kahlana Barfield Brown – a former InStyle editor and current style expert and beloved influencer. Brown’s street-style inspired collection is full of effortless, downtown-cool gems. Think oversized button downs, acid washed denim, bomber jackets and relaxed blazers. Even better, many pieces in the collection are offered in sizes XXS - 4XL so folks of all sizes can nab looks as cool as Brown.

Ahead, shop some favorites from the new collection.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A bodysuit with an inventive neckline
This sleek and unique bodysuit comes in a ribbed stretchy fabric for ease of movement. The keyhole top adds a dose of high-end design to a highly layerable transitional staple. It’s made from a blend of recycled polyester is available in sizes XXS - 4X.
$22 at Target
2
Target
A graphic midi skirt
The midi skirt is a known transitional workhorse, and in a knit, sweater-like fabric it will make an even more constant sartorial companion when the temperatures begin to drop. Brown’s version of the timeless trend features a kinetic take on the popular checkerboard print in an edgy cobalt hue.

This style is available in XS - 4X, but it’s a popular one, and some sizes are already sold out.
$34 at Target
3
Target
A boxy sleeveless button-down
This button down is super chic in an unexpected nylon fabrication that’s usually reserved for sportier pieces. Perfect for seasonal transitions, the sleeveless cut and boxy fit give this top a breezy cool factor just right for dressing up or down. Available in sizes XXS - 4XL.
$28 at Target
4
Target
An asymmetrical denim jacket
Oversized ease at its best, this jacket in 100% cotton hits just below the hip and has two different patch pockets. Reviewer Tiffers gave the jacket five stars: “Super stylish. Great quality. Amazing piece for the price.” (The reviewer advised shoppers to “size up ... if you’re looking for it to be worn like Kahlana.”) Available in sizes XXS - 4XL (and selling fast).
$50 at Target
5
Target
An eye-catching blouse
A shot of color is just the way to wake up an otherwise ordinary outfit. This top, with an easy, blousy fit in lightweight poly, is just the ticket. Sealing the deal is a super cool drawstring detail at the waist. The edgy fit and color juxtaposed with classic feminine button cuff sleeves make this top a study in contrasts. Available in XXS - 4XL.
$30 at Target
6
A quintessential striped button-down
I might argue that a crisp blue button-down shirt is the most versatile piece of clothing out there. Button it up to the collar for a sharp, tailored look. Toss it over a sundress for a little extra something. Wear it unbuttoned over a white tee with jeans for weekend ease. This version (in a recycled cotton blend) is the perfect building block to add to your fall wardrobe. It features a relaxed fit and to get an oversized look buyers recommend sizing up from your usual size. This shirt rings in at a very friendly $28 and is available in sizes XXS - 4XL. (This style seems to be a popular one, and is already sold out in a handful of sizes.)
$28 at Target
7
Target
Slouchy striped trousers
Tired of stripes yet? We’re not. These perfectly loose mid-rise pants offer a roomy leg and a cropped, ankle-skimming hem for a fit that feels undone, yet expertly tailored. “Happened to find these in store and ... they were everything,” wrote customer Ancestors Dream in a review. “Cropped to be cute and business like but not juvenile.” They’re made with a blend of recycled polyester and are available in sizes 0 - 24/26W.
$40 at Target
8
Target
High-rise straight-leg jeans with an overlap waist
Ordinarily white jeans aren’t front of mind for fall dressing, but you can throw the old Labor Day adage out the window. These effortlessly cool jeans are just the ticket for lightening up fall favorites. With an on-trend asymmetrical button waist and a straight cut in 100% cotton you’ll reach for this pair over and over. Available in sizes 0 - 12.
$42 at Target
9
A cut-out crop top
Artfully placed cut-outs across the shoulder of this otherwise basic tank top set it apart from the pack. With four colors to choose from — including classic black and white in addition to a pretty peacock blue and bright acid green — it’s hard to pick a favorite. (At $18 bucks, why not grab a few?) Pair this cool take on the white tank trend with a blazer, denim and loafers for fall. Available in sizes XXS - 4XL.
$16 at Target
10
Target
A belted blazer
If you’ve been on the hunt for an updated blazer, this tie-front piece is it. In classic black with sporty details and an oversized fit, this piece will add a cool edge to any look. Bonus: it’s made from a soft and lightweight fabric blend with added spandex for stretch and ease. This style is selling fast, so hop to it. Available in sizes XXS - 4XL.
$52 at Target
These Cargo Pants From Target Are Getting Extremely High Marks From TikTok

