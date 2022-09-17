Target's Newest Collaboration Is With A Beloved Fashion Insider

Target is no stranger to covetable designer collaborations. With collections from big names like Philip Lim, Proenza Schouler and Isaac Mizrahi along with indie design darlings like Sandy Liang and Rachel Comey under the store’s sartorial belt, I’ve come to trust Target (pronounced the fancy French way, tar-jay), when it comes to inspiring and inventive fashion.



The big box store’s latest venture, Future Collective, is no exception. The new in-house line will feature apparel and accessories co-designed with a “rotating roster of style and cultural influencers with diverse points of view in fashion” according to a post on the retailer’s website. First up is Kahlana Barfield Brown – a former InStyle editor and current style expert and beloved influencer. Brown’s street-style inspired collection is full of effortless, downtown-cool gems. Think oversized button downs, acid washed denim, bomber jackets and relaxed blazers. Even better, many pieces in the collection are offered in sizes XXS - 4XL so folks of all sizes can nab looks as cool as Brown.