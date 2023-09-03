The Target Shoes That Are Constantly Mistaken For Designer Styles

As a former footwear designer, trust me when I say I have a thing for shoes. As a mom on a budget, I also have a thing for saving money. So when I find big style with a tiny price tag, I’m all in — and Target is really checking both boxes for me right now. Here’s what I’m loving (and what you should be buying) right now.
HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Macy slip-on mule
2
Renae slide sandals
3
Rowan platform mules
Advertisement
4
Jackie ballet flats
5
Betsy clog mules
6
Pippa stretch ankle boot
Advertisement