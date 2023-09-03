ShoppingFashionShoes

The Target Shoes That Are Constantly Mistaken For Designer Styles

If you assume my chain store scores are a high-end pair, I’m not going to correct you.
As a former footwear designer, trust me when I say I have a thing for shoes. As a mom on a budget, I also have a thing for saving money. So when I find big style with a tiny price tag, I’m all in — and Target is really checking both boxes for me right now. Here’s what I’m loving (and what you should be buying) right now.

1
Target
Macy slip-on mule
This adorable plastic heel easily passes for a Melissa style. The wide, single-band upper and 2-inch block heel make it both comfy and sturdy. This style is so popular, inventory is dwindling in certain colorways, but this classic black is available in a full size run and is sure to complement a variety of fall outfits.
$25.50 at Target (originally $30)
2
Target
Renae slide sandals
These flat slides combine a tasteful braided upper (a Bottega Veneta signature) with a contoured footbed. There are five different colors to choose from (each come in both medium and wide widths), any of which are versatile enough to be worn with pretty much any summer-into-fall outfit. (If you’re looking for a similar but more refined option, try the Carissa slide.)
$24.99 at Target
3
Target
Rowan platform mules
I'm honestly shocked to see such a subversively high-fashion take from Target — even close up, I'd mistake these mules for some old-school Celine. They have a 1.75” flatform outsole, memory foam insole, and clunky-chic upper that’s really calling my name right now.
$34.99 at Target
4
Target
Jackie ballet flats
The square toe makes this basic ballet flat a real stand-out. They have a cushioned insole, a just-right vamp (not too short, not too long), and come in so many colors you could do a different one each day of the week and then some. Nab these instead of those pricy Repettos and call it a day.
$19.99 at Target
5
Target
Betsy clog mules
A faux-suede Birkenstock clone at a fraction of the price, these close-toed mules have a round toe, adjustable instep strap, a comfort footbed, and come in three neutral colorways that will go with just about anything.
$29.99 at Target
6
Target
Pippa stretch ankle boot
Not a bad stand-in for Dries Van Noten’s classic square-toe boot, this faux-leather ankle boot has 2.75” block heel for lift, a cushioned lining, and a stretch shaft (with inside zip) for extra wearability.
$39.99 at Target

