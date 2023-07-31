“I LOVE this comforter! If I lived in a cold climate (are there any left?) I might think this comforter is a bit thin, but I live in Florida, and I think it’s PERFECT! It’s just warm enough and doesn’t feel heavy. I just love crawling into bed at night and feeling just a bit of weight on me. Also, I love the outside fabric (microfiber?) ... it’s very soft and cozy.” — Cando

“I bought 2 of these for my girls room. They’re the best and softest comforters. Yes they’re thin but also super soft and comfortable. Perfect year around. I’m not sure what others are doing to tear theirs up but we have had ours for a year and a half and still look brand new. No issues at all. Also love that you can choose either side. 2 in 1! Great buy!” — LP

“My fiance and I are currently building our wedding gift registry, but we’re not even contemplating replacing this trusty comforter! It’s so soft, perfect as a base layer with a throw over it in the winter and light enough to better regulate temps in the summer. It’s also so cheap that our cat unintentionally marking it up kneading with his claws is fine with us. Overall we will be buying this again and again. It washes great too!” — CA

“Perfect weight for the warmer months. I needed to switch out my heavier comforter from winter when transitioning to warmer spring weather. This fit the bill. It’s lightweight but still fluffy and cozy. Washes and dries well! Plus, the reversible option is fun so you don’t get tired of one color.” — haley