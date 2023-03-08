ShoppingTechtargetElectronics

This Stylish Tech Accessories Brand Is Target's Best-Kept Secret

This electronics collection features stylish and affordable headphones, phone cases, chargers and more.

<a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6405fbd5e4b029d870176a60&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fapple-airpods-gen-1-2-silicone-case-with-clip-heyday%2F-%2FA-78679756" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="A gel silicone case" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6405fbd5e4b029d870176a60" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6405fbd5e4b029d870176a60&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fapple-airpods-gen-1-2-silicone-case-with-clip-heyday%2F-%2FA-78679756" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">A gel silicone case</a> for AirPods, a <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6405fbd5e4b029d870176a60&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F12w-single-port-wall-charger-heyday%2F-%2FA-86219660" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="single port wall charger" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6405fbd5e4b029d870176a60" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6405fbd5e4b029d870176a60&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F12w-single-port-wall-charger-heyday%2F-%2FA-86219660" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">single port wall charger</a>, an <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6405fbd5e4b029d870176a60&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fapple-iphone-14-iphone-13-case-heyday-8482-with-aliyah-salmon%2F-%2FA-86736038" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="iPhone case designed by Aliyah Salmon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6405fbd5e4b029d870176a60" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6405fbd5e4b029d870176a60&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fapple-iphone-14-iphone-13-case-heyday-8482-with-aliyah-salmon%2F-%2FA-86736038" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">iPhone case designed by Aliyah Salmon</a>, <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6405fbd5e4b029d870176a60&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwireless-on-ear-headset-heyday-8482-black-38-gold%2F-%2FA-86058773%3Fclkid%3D2fa5364fNc65c11ec9b3893e63d4fbef2%26amp%3Blnm%3D81938%26amp%3Bafid%3DHuffPost%26amp%3Bref%3Dtgt_adv_xasd0002" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="wireless headphones" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6405fbd5e4b029d870176a60" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6405fbd5e4b029d870176a60&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwireless-on-ear-headset-heyday-8482-black-38-gold%2F-%2FA-86058773%3Fclkid%3D2fa5364fNc65c11ec9b3893e63d4fbef2%26amp%3Blnm%3D81938%26amp%3Bafid%3DHuffPost%26amp%3Bref%3Dtgt_adv_xasd0002" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">wireless headphones</a> and a <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6405fbd5e4b029d870176a60&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F4000mah-power-bank-heyday%2F-%2FA-82226852%3Fpreselect%3D87375307" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="checkered power bank" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6405fbd5e4b029d870176a60" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6405fbd5e4b029d870176a60&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F4000mah-power-bank-heyday%2F-%2FA-82226852%3Fpreselect%3D87375307" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">checkered power bank</a>
Target
A gel silicone case for AirPods, a single port wall charger, an iPhone case designed by Aliyah Salmon, wireless headphones and a checkered power bank

If you are both a Target-lover and tech connoisseur, there’s one brand created by the mega-retailer that you’ll instantly become a fan of if you haven’t already: Heyday. Not to be confused with the skincare brand by the same name, Target’s tech brand offers an array of artsy electronics and tech accessories, bringing a much needed burst of color to the gray-and-black tech landscape.

In the Heyday collection, you’ll find headphones, vibrant phone cases, eye-catching phone chargers and computer accessories you’ll be proud to show off instead of stuffing in a corner when you’re done using them. Many of the items were even created in collaboration with actual artists — including Aliyah Salmon, Diane Guzman and Jessie Lin — and feature unique designs that are sure to stand out among the rest of your tech goodies.

Below, we rounded up some of the standout products from the Heyday line, but you can shop everything at Target.com.

1
Target
A colorful motif iPhone case
This lightweight phone case is sure to add a little razzle dazzle to your device while still protecting it. It's compatible with iPhones 13 and 14 and was designed by Brooklyn-based artist Aliyah Salmon. Shop more Heyday phone case models at Target.
$19.99 at Target
2
Target
A single-port wall charger
You can never have too many wall chargers, especially if you're often on the go. This eye-catching option comes in blue or red with built-in surge and short-circuit protection. Plus, it even has a light indicator that lets you know when your device is fully charged.
$9.99 at Target
3
Target
A checkered power bank
Never let your phone's battery die again with this stylish portable rechargeable power bank. It's available in a checkered multicolor print and a multicolor wavy design. It comes with a USB cord.
$19.99 at Target
4
Target
A Qi-enabled 2-in-1 wireless charger
Charge your devices in style with this 2-in-1 dock that allows you to charge your phone and earbuds at the same time. It comes with a 6-foot USB-C cable and wall charger.
$39.99 at Target
5
Target
An ultra-convenient keychain that lets you charge your phone
This unique keychain features designs by Diane Guzman, a Minneapolis-based Latinx artist, and has a built-in 12-inch lightning-to-USB-A cable so you can charge your Apple devices from literally anywhere.
$14.99 at Target
6
Target
A gel silicone AirPods case that comes in 16 colors
If you struggle with losing your AirPods, this vibrant case was made for you. It fits AirPods generation 1 and 2 and comes in 16 colors, including black, green, magenta, orange and yellow. It also comes with a clip so you can attach it to your belt loop or bag to keep track of it.
$9.99 at Target
7
Target
A round wireless Bluetooth speaker
Listen to your favorite songs all over your home (up to 33 feet) with this sleek wireless speaker. It comes in black and stone white and offers up to 16 hours of listening time on a full charge.
$59.99 at Target
8
Target
A braided lightning cable
Add a dash of color to your collection of charging cords with this 6-foot lightning cable that comes in multiple designs like rose pink, teal, checkerboard and green. It's compatible with all iPhone models.
$19.99
9
Target
A pair of wireless headphones
These Bluetooth headphones allow you to easily take calls thanks to the detachable microphone piece. They'll connect to laptops, phones and tablets and are also plug-in compatible with any devices featuring a 3.5-millimeter jack.
$34.99 at Target
10
Target
An artsy water-resistant Bluetooth speaker
Designed by artist Jessie Lin, this tiny portable Bluetooth speaker lets you listen to music wherever you go. It provides up to six hours of playtime on a single charge.
$19.99 at Target
11
Target
A black and gold laptop stand
This smooth black and gold laptop stand hold laptops up to 16 inches and is a great accessory for your desk thanks to its easy portability.
$19.99 at Target
