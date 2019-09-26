HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Target Target's 2019 fall home collection can help make your house super cozy.

Cozy up with a pumpkin spice latte and grab a scarf because Target just released an autumn home collection that’s giving us all of the ~fall feels~.

The collection is made up of more than 800 new items ranging from chunky knit blankets perfect for cuffing season to stunning brass and gold accent pieces that will make any living space feel luxurious. (We’ve also spotted what we’re calling a controversial faux fur ottoman because of its uncanny resemblance to a deer and because it would definitely horrify someone in the middle of the night.)

If you’re looking to make your space feel more festive without looking like you went to town in your local craft store, there are a ton of trendy, fall-themed decorations in Target’s new home collection worth browsing. We’re eyeing these mercury glass pumpkins that create a warm, welcoming glow when illuminated, and these natural woven pumpkins that pair perfectly with trendy rattan decor.

Most of the items come in autumnal hues like burnt orange and ochre, and in textures like leather and knits — so they’ll fit right in with your current home decor. We’ve also rounded up a few of our favorites below, but keep in mind that you can get an extra 15% off select items through Saturday, Sept. 28, when you use code FALL15 at checkout.

Below, our favorite fall finds from Target’s new home collection: