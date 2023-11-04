ShoppinghomeGift Guidesdecor

The Fall Candles From Target That Reviewers Are 'Obsessed' With

Quintessentially fall scents are the reason for the season.
<a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6543e9e9e4b06bc01e237a16&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Flidded-glass-jar-candle-cozy-nights-opalhouse%2F-%2FA-88327424%3Fpreselect%3D54528951%23lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Cozy Nights" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6543e9e9e4b06bc01e237a16" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6543e9e9e4b06bc01e237a16&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Flidded-glass-jar-candle-cozy-nights-opalhouse%2F-%2FA-88327424%3Fpreselect%3D54528951%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Cozy Nights</a> fall candle from Target
Along with sweater weather, back-to-school nostalgia, and the start of the holiday season, fall brings with it the best smelling time of year.

And while you’re sure to happen upon some of those iconic scents naturally — crisp, cool air; a cauldron of hot apple cider brewing at the farmers’ market; those cinnamon broomsticks placed strategically throughout Trader Joe’s; the PSL wafting out of every venti cup you pass — sometimes you just need a little (or a lot) more.

That’s where autumnally-scented candles come in. And thankfully, Target has them in droves. The retailer’s selection of seasonally appropriate and highly rated scents is truly vast, so we’ve culled the lineup for you.

Read on for some of our favorite ways to keep the fall feeling going well into the new year.

1
Target.com
Opalhouse Cozy Nights glass jar soy candle
Shoppers say the blend of citrusy bergamot, sweet caramel, and woodsy tobacco notes that waft from this soy-wax blend candle “[smell] absolutely fantastic,” with an “intoxicating fragrance [that’s] vaguely exotic, warm, and enveloping.” Adds another reviewer: “I love the smell; it has such a unique spice to it.” And at 15.1 oz, you can truly savor the scent with up to 50 hours of burn time. Note that some reviewers find that the candle “tunnels,” so we advise burning it carefully.
$10 at Target
2
Target.com
Threshold Wooded Sage glass jar candle with lid
This 8oz soy wax candle is certainly fall-esque, but the “herbal/floral” combination of wooded sage mixed with cypress, olive leaves, rosewood, and charcoal is also for any season — as is its minimalist, black-and-gold design. According to one fan, “It makes my whole house smell like a beautiful, cozy fall day.” Another adds: “It smells appropriate year-round — a neutral, earthy, sophisticated freshness.”
$10 at Target
3
Target.com
Chesapeake Bay Snuggly Sweater jar candle
This candle evokes the feeling of cuddling up in your favorite fall sweater, thanks to notes of lavender, rose, vanilla, and musk. Reviewers say it’s also a more subtly-scented option than others on our list, which those sensitive to strong smells will appreciate. “It certainly isn’t as strong as some candles out there,” says one unbothered reviewer, who adds that she’s “bough so many of this scent that I can’t even give a number. [It] just fills the room with a soft sweet/clean scent that feels like a warm blanket.”
$13.99 at Target
4
Target.com
Threshold Applewood and Amber wooden wick candle
“Autumn in a jar!” raves one reviewer about this minimal candle, which promises to burn with a soothing scent of apple and amber for a true taste (err, smell) of the season. The amber-colored glass container and wood lid will look great on display amidst any decor. It also features a crackling wooden wick for extra ambiance.
$13 at Target
5
Target.com
Opalhouse Pumpkin Shortbread scented soy candle
Pumpkin everything is par for the course this time of year, so it’s no surprise that Target has a seemingly endless array of pumpkin candles. Among it’s most highly-rated options is this Pumpkin Shortbread option, which blends the aromas of milk, sugar, coconut and (duh) pumpkin for a fresh-from-the-oven scent. “L.O.V.E. this pumpkin shortbread candle,” says one emphatic reviewer, adding that it’s “the perfect blend of subtle pumpkin and fresh-baked butter cookies. My whole family loves it and they look forward to it as fall approaches.” (And if you’re looking for more pumpkin options, check out a few of the others here and here.)
$5+ at Target
6
Target.com
Opalhouse Fall Day soy candle
This beloved burner has notes of apple, pear, and bergamot reminiscent of the crispest of fall days. It’s “the perfect fall scent,” says one reviewer, adding that it “somehow manages to smell both cozy and fresh — fall fragrance without any sickly sweetness.” It’s available in both 15.1- and 4.1-ounce sizes; and the fall foliage color scheme is also very seasonally appropriate.
$5+ at Target
7
Target.com
Threshold Acorn Trails scented jar candle
Happy trails indeed! Based on its 5-star rating, it appears that shoppers can’t get enough of this candle, which has a woodsy aroma and three wicks that offer up to 35 hours of burn time. “To say I’m obsessed with this scent is an understatement,” says one happy customer. “Best fall candle out there,” adds another, saying that the “scent fills the whole house and is just the perfect mix without the pumpkin and sweet smell.”
$10 at Target
8
Target.com
Chesapeake Bay Brown Sugar Chestnut two-wick soy wax blend candle
Perhaps the most fashionably refined pick on our list, this so-called “gender neutral” candle blends sweet notes of roasted chestnuts, sugared pecans, and a cinnamon-vanilla swirl combined with more terrestrial scents of acorns, maple trees, and freshly fallen leaves. It’s a “warm, beautiful, light, toasty” combo that even “super picky” customers can’t get enough of. “Perfect for fall through a cool rainy spring. Looks classy too.”
$17.99 at Target

