The Fall Candles From Target That Reviewers Are 'Obsessed' With

Opalhouse Pumpkin Shortbread scented soy candle

Pumpkin everything is par for the course this time of year, so it’s no surprise that Target has a seemingly endless array of pumpkin candles. Among it’s most highly-rated options is this Pumpkin Shortbread option, which blends the aromas of milk, sugar, coconut and (duh) pumpkin for a fresh-from-the-oven scent. “L.O.V.E. this pumpkin shortbread candle,” says one emphatic reviewer, adding that it’s “the perfect blend of subtle pumpkin and fresh-baked butter cookies. My whole family loves it and they look forward to it as fall approaches.” (And if you’re looking for more pumpkin options, check out a few of the others here and here .)