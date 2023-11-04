The Fall Candles From Target That Reviewers Are 'Obsessed' With

Target Cozy Nights fall candle from Target

Along with sweater weather, back-to-school nostalgia, and the start of the holiday season, fall brings with it the best smelling time of year.

And while you’re sure to happen upon some of those iconic scents naturally — crisp, cool air; a cauldron of hot apple cider brewing at the farmers’ market; those cinnamon broomsticks placed strategically throughout Trader Joe’s; the PSL wafting out of every venti cup you pass — sometimes you just need a little (or a lot) more.

That’s where autumnally-scented candles come in. And thankfully, Target has them in droves. The retailer’s selection of seasonally appropriate and highly rated scents is truly vast, so we’ve culled the lineup for you.

Read on for some of our favorite ways to keep the fall feeling going well into the new year.