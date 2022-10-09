Shopping
FashionStyletargetfall

What To Buy From Target's New Fall Designer Collection

This year's offerings include cozy pieces from Kikas Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targetfalldesigners-kristenadaway-100622-633e338ce4b0b7f89f480c4a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-tailored-long-overcoat-sergio-hudson-x-target-purple%2F-%2FA-86382298" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Sergio Hudson&#x27;s tailored longline overcoat" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633e338ce4b0b7f89f480c4a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targetfalldesigners-kristenadaway-100622-633e338ce4b0b7f89f480c4a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-tailored-long-overcoat-sergio-hudson-x-target-purple%2F-%2FA-86382298" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Sergio Hudson's tailored longline overcoat</a>, <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targetfalldesigners-kristenadaway-100622-633e338ce4b0b7f89f480c4a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-quarter-zip-striped-cable-knit-sweater-la-ligne-x-target-green-light-blue%2F-%2FA-86382282" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="La Ligne&#x27;s quarter-zip striped knit sweater" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633e338ce4b0b7f89f480c4a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targetfalldesigners-kristenadaway-100622-633e338ce4b0b7f89f480c4a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-quarter-zip-striped-cable-knit-sweater-la-ligne-x-target-green-light-blue%2F-%2FA-86382282" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">La Ligne's quarter-zip striped knit sweater</a> and <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targetfalldesigners-kristenadaway-100622-633e338ce4b0b7f89f480c4a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-mum-floral-tiered-ruffle-edge-puff-sleeve-midi-dress-kika-vargas-x-target-pink%2F-%2FA-86382513" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Kika Vargas&#x27; floral ruffle midi dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633e338ce4b0b7f89f480c4a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targetfalldesigners-kristenadaway-100622-633e338ce4b0b7f89f480c4a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-mum-floral-tiered-ruffle-edge-puff-sleeve-midi-dress-kika-vargas-x-target-pink%2F-%2FA-86382513" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Kika Vargas' floral ruffle midi dress</a>
Target
Sergio Hudson's tailored longline overcoat, La Ligne's quarter-zip striped knit sweater and Kika Vargas' floral ruffle midi dress

When it comes to executing stylish collaborations, Target gets it right. The retailer is responsible for stunning clothing collections with well-known figures like Tabitha Brown and Kahlana Barfield Brown, further solidifying its status as a destination for affordable, cute and high-quality fashion.

To ring in the new season, Target is once again dropping a new limited collection in partnership with three highly regarded fashion brands: Kika Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson. This is the second iteration of what the retailer is calling the Fall Designer Collection, the first being the 2021 release featuring Victor Glemaud, Nili Lotan, Rachel Comey and Sandy Liang.

This year’s designer clothing items include a range of unique styles, from holiday-ready midi dresses and cozy knit sweaters to eye-catching handbags and colorful longline overcoats.

Though the entire collection deserves a spot in your fall wardrobe, we picked some of the standout pieces to give you a peek into the collaborations. And of course, you can shop all of the items at Target.com.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Sergio Hudson

Target
A tailored longline overcoat
Hudson is known for designing perfectly tailored pieces in striking jewel tones and this deep purple coat is proof. On the front, you'll find a single button closure and two functional (!) flap pockets. It comes in women's sizes XXS-4X.
$70 at Target
Target
A balloon-sleeved midi dress
This pink dress features trendy balloon sleeves and buttoned arm cuffs. It's made of a lightweight fabric that's perfect for layering underneath a coat or blazer. It comes in women's sizes XXS-4X.
$50 at Target
Target
A one-shoulder cutout jumpsuit
There's nothing like a good jumpsuit moment, and this one features a cutout design at the hip, wide legs, pockets and an asymmetrical neckline. It's made of a stretchy fabric with spandex so you can be sure you'll be comfortable while you wear it. It comes in women's sizes XXS-4X.
$55 at Target
Target
A houndstooth faux fur coat
Be bold in this ultra-warm and cozy faux fur coat that has an allover classic houndstooth pattern. It has pockets on both sides and falls right below the knees. It comes in women's sizes XXS-4X.
$70 at Target
Target
A pair of high-waisted wide leg pants
These vibrant yellow pants feature a high-waist fit and wide legs, with a stretchy feel thanks to a soft spandex fabric blend. They come in women's sizes XXS-4X.
$45 at Target
Target
A pair of long leather gloves
Cold weather will be no match for you while you're wearing these chic black leather gloves. They're lined with polyester on the inside and are touchscreen-compatible so you don't have to take them off to use your phone. They come in sizes XS-XXL.
$35 at Target

Kika Vargas

Target
A floral ruffle midi dress
You don't have to wait until spring to sport cute florals. This puff-sleeve midi dress is fall-approved and in line with Vargas' reputation for artistic prints and striking silhouettes. The dress also features a side pocket to store small essentials or to just put your hand in while posing for pictures. It comes in women's sizes XXS-4X.
$55 at Target
Target
A metallic back-tie sweater
You'll be warm and stylish in this loose-fit heavyweight sweater. It has an allover metallic design and a tie-back detail that can also be tied in the front. It comes in women's sizes XXS-4X.
$45 at Target
Target
A scallop-edge wrap top
A simple yet elegant blouse, this wrap-style top completes any fall look. It's made from a recycled cotton blend and features scallop details on the hem. It comes in women's sizes XXS-4X.
$40 at Target
Target
A slouchy floral chain-handle bag
Add a dash of excitement to any casual outfit you're wearing with this textured bag. It has an open top with an interior zip compartment and a flat bottom so it stays upright when you set it down.
$35 at Target
Target
A pair of tapered pants with scallop edge pockets
The power is in the details with these tapered ankle pants. The side pockets have scallopped edges and the back has an elastic finish. Pair them with loafers or riding boots to complete the look. They come in women's sizes XXS-4X.
$40 at Target
Target
A pair of oversized sunglasses
Just because it's getting colder doesn't mean the sun is going away. What better way to shield your eyes and elevate your fall looks than by sporting these oversized hexagonal sunglasses? The lenses offer maximum UV protection.
$20 at Target

La Ligne

Target
A smocked bodice midi dress
Your search for the perfect holiday party dress is over. This midi dress, which has a knee slit and puff sleeves, pairs well with a pair of boots or heels. It comes in women's sizes XXS-4X.
$45 at Target
Target
A quarter-zip striped knit sweater
This green and light blue cable knit sweater has a mock turtleneck and quarter-zip closure on the front. It fits right below the waist so if you prefer an oversized look, it's recommended to size up. It comes in women's sizes XXS-4X.
$40 at Target
Target
A floral button front blouse
This soft floral blouse pairs with matching wide leg pants, but can definitely be worn with whatever bottoms you want! It has a collared neckline and button front and comes in women's sizes XXS-4X.
$35 at Target
Target
A multicolor striped beanie
Keep your head warm in this ribbed beanie which has a cuffed bottom and purple, navy, yellow, red and light blue stripes.
$20 at Target
Target
A pair of side stripe wide leg pants
These pull-on striped pants are the epitome of comfort and unique design. On the sides you'll find thick black stripes that run down the length of the legs. They come in women's sizes XXS-4X.
$40 at Target
Target
A fuzzy yarn striped sweater
Get cozy in classic navy and cream with this fall clothing essential. The cuffs feature a ribbed design and the sweater falls right below the waist. It comes in women's sizes XXS-4X.
$45 at Target
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Conair fabric shaver

September 2022 Editor's Picks

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

How To Do A Self-Exam When You Have Lumpy Breasts

Food & Drink

Is It Just Us Or Is The ‘Butter Board’ Trend Kinda Gross? Food Safety Experts Weigh In

Style & Beauty

10 Bad Beauty Trends From The 2000s That Serve As A Warning For Today

Travel

The Best 2 Days Of The Week To Fly Right Now

Relationships

8 Dating App Profile Mistakes You Should Avoid At All Costs

Parenting

Is Period Underwear Right For Your Kid?

Shopping

18 Bags And Pieces Of Luggage Reviewers Who Travel A Lot Absolutely Swear By

Shopping

29 Stylish Dresses From Amazon To Wear To A Fall Wedding

Shopping

35 TikTok Products To Make Your Fall Even Cozier

Shopping

35 Helpful Things Reviewers Said They Bought Specifically For Fall

Shopping

Run, Don't Walk: Apple AirPods And Pros Are On Sale Right Now

Food & Drink

3 Go-To Foods To Eat When Your Blood Sugar Is Low, According To Doctors

Shopping

This Cozy and Affordable Shacket Is Kinda Perfect

Shopping

Harry Styles’ Stage-Worthy Bathrobe Is From A Cult-Favorite Home Goods Brand

Food & Drink

This Mexican Chef Has News For You: Margaritas And Tres Leches Aren't Mexican

Shopping

23 Fall Dresses That Are Perfect To Wear As The Seasons Change

Shopping

These Amazon Deals Are Already Live Ahead Of Early Access Prime Day

Wellness

Here's What Happens When You Add Fast Intervals To Your Daily Walk

Shopping

These Cozy Slippers Offer The Support Your Arched Feet Need

Shopping

The Best Dog Halloween Costumes To Help Your Pup Celebrate Spooky Season

Wellness

8 Of The Most Common Types Of Stomach Pain

Wellness

The One Place You're Probably Forgetting When You Do A Breast Check

Style & Beauty

'More Curves, More Work': Why The Fashion Industry Is Failing Women With Big Breasts

Shopping

These Are The Car Seats And Booster Seats That Walmart Reviewers Prefer

Shopping

44 Toys That Reviewers Say Kept Kids Busy For Hours

Style & Beauty

Gigi Hadid Told Kanye West He's A 'Bully And A Joke' After He Attacked A Critic

Shopping

This Top-Rated Home Espresso Machine Is On Sale For A Limited Time

Food & Drink

Dinner And A Booby: Working At A 'Breastaurant' In The Age Of 'My Body, My Choice'

Relationships

22 Unique Couples Halloween Costumes You Haven't Seen A Million Times

Home & Living

This Action Thriller is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Historical Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

This Is What A Breast Lump Actually Feels Like

Style & Beauty

Nips Don’t Lie: The Hypocrisy Behind Censoring Women's Breasts

Shopping

Breast Milk Jewelry Actually Exists And It's Really Beautiful

Parenting

When Is It Really Necessary To Give Your Child Antibiotics?

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

Instagram's 10 Coziest, Most Loved Recipes From September

Shopping

I'm Obsessed With Halloween And Here's What You Need If You Are Too

Parenting

This Breastfeeding Condition Makes Moms Feel Dread, Disgust And Despair