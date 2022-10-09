When it comes to executing stylish collaborations, Target gets it right. The retailer is responsible for stunning clothing collections with well-known figures like Tabitha Brown and Kahlana Barfield Brown, further solidifying its status as a destination for affordable, cute and high-quality fashion.

To ring in the new season, Target is once again dropping a new limited collection in partnership with three highly regarded fashion brands: Kika Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson. This is the second iteration of what the retailer is calling the Fall Designer Collection, the first being the 2021 release featuring Victor Glemaud, Nili Lotan, Rachel Comey and Sandy Liang.

This year’s designer clothing items include a range of unique styles, from holiday-ready midi dresses and cozy knit sweaters to eye-catching handbags and colorful longline overcoats.

Though the entire collection deserves a spot in your fall wardrobe, we picked some of the standout pieces to give you a peek into the collaborations. And of course, you can shop all of the items at Target.com.